Business Standard
Home / World News / Laos govt vows justice in alcohol poisoning case that killed 6 tourists

Laos govt vows justice in alcohol poisoning case that killed 6 tourists

The Government of the Lao PDR has been conducting investigations to find causes of the incident

Whisky cocktails are here to stay

Representative Image: Details have been murky over the number of tourists affected and the possible source of the methanol-laced drinks.

AP Vang Vieng (Laos)
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 23 2024 | 1:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Laotian government on Saturday officially acknowledged the mass poisoning that has killed at least six tourists, promising it would bring perpetrators to justice.

Two Australian teenagers and a British woman died from suspected methanol poisoning after drinking tainted alcohol in Laos. An American man and two Danes also died, though their exact causes of death have not been released. A New Zealander also has been sickened.

In a short statement released to the media, the Lao government said it was profoundly saddened over the loss of lives of foreign tourists in the town Vang Vieng and offered its condolences to the families of the victims.

 

The Government of the Lao PDR has been conducting investigations to find causes of the incident and to bring the perpetrators to justice in accordance with the law, it said.

Laos is a one-party communist state with no organised opposition and the government keeps a tight lid on information. In this case, officials have released almost no details. The police have said they detained a number of people but refused to provide further information.

Details have been murky over the number of tourists affected and the possible source of the methanol-laced drinks.

More From This Section

Tesla CEO Elon Musk at Shanghai Gigafactory

Shanghai Automotive workers protest layoffs, clash with police on severance

imf

IMF approves third review of Sri Lanka's $2.9 bn bailout, warns of risks

Pakistan Flag, Pakistan

Pak ministries at odds over IMF condition on gas supply cut to industries

COP29

Wealthy countries back raising COP29 climate deal to $300 billion

UN Human Rights Office, Volker Türk

UN panel backs resolution for first ever treaty on crimes against humanity

Methanol is sometimes added to mixed drinks at disreputable bars as a cheaper alternative to ethanol, but can cause severe poisoning or death. It is also a byproduct of poorly distilled homebrew liquor, and could have found its way into bar drinks inadvertently.

The US State Department on Friday issued a health alert for citizens traveling in Laos, warning of suspected methanol poisoning in Vang Vieng, possibly through the consumption of methanol-laced alcoholic drinks, following similar alerts from other countries whose citizens were involved.

Nineteen-year-old Australians Bianca Jones and Holly Bowles died in Thai hospitals on Thursday and Friday respectively after being evacuated from Laos for emergency treatment. Thai authorities confirmed that Jones had died by brain swelling due to high levels of methanol found in her system.

Both were found sick in their room at the Nana Backpacker Hostel on Nov 13 after they failed to check out as planned.

The UK Foreign Office named 28-year-old British woman Simone White as another of the victims.

Landlocked Laos is one of Southeast Asia's poorest nations and a popular tourist destination. Vang Vieng is particularly popular among backpackers seeking partying and adventure sports.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard becomes largest spirit maker with Rs 26,773 cr FY24 revenue

Supreme Court, SC

Apex court upholds states' right to regulate taxes on industrial alcohol

Supreme Court, SC

SC curtails Centre's authority on industrial alcohol; overturns 1990 ruling

PremiumCounting the cost of Bihar's liquor prohibition on state's revenue, alcohol ban

Counting the cost of Bihar's liquor prohibition on state's revenue, others

Diageo, Beverages, Liquor, Alcohol

Indian alcoholic beverages to see up to 10% revenue growth in FY25: ICRA

Topics : alcohol Southeast Asia Tourists

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 23 2024 | 1:50 PM IST

Explore News

Maharashtra Election Result LIVELatest News LIVEJharkhand Election Result LIVEMarket TodayGautam Adani Bribery CaseGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs Australia 1st Test Day 2 LIVENTPC Green Energy IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon