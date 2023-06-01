Nepal PM Pushpa urges India to resolve lingering border issues bilaterally

Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' on Thursday urged India to bilaterally resolve the lingering border issues between the nations.
He made these comments in a joint statement along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi after their bilateral talks in the national capital.
"I urge PM Modi, to resolve the border issues with bilateral talks," Prachanda said.
The Nepal Prime Minister's comments were in the context of territorial disputes between the two countries over the Kalapani-Limpiyadhura-Lipulekh tri-junction area, over which both the nations claim ownership.
He also extended an invitation to Modi to visit Nepal.
"I have extended a cordial invitation to Prime Minister Modi to visit Nepal. I look forward to welcoming him in Nepal," Prachanda said during the joint press meet at Hyderabad House in Delhi.
Also Read
Nepal's PM to expand cabinet, Congress to get key ministerial portfolios
Nepal PM Prachanda to embark on 4-day official visit to India on May 31
Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' takes oath as Nepal's new prime minister
Nepal seeks to sign electricity deal with India during Prachanda's visit
Political turbulence in 2022 turned rivals into allies in Nepal
NATO presses Turkey to drop objections to Sweden's membership as meet nears
What is HMPV? The infectious respiratory disease spiking this year in US
Job search engine ZipRecruiter lays off 20% of global workforce
Russian bombardment of Ukraine's capital kills at least 3, wounds others
Canada's real GDP grew by 0.2% in April, 0.8% in first quarter this year
--IANS
ans/kvd
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)