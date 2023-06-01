What is HMPV? The infectious respiratory disease spiking this year in US



Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported an increase in HMPV cases nationwide. Although Covid-19 and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) cases are decreasing, another respiratory virus known as human metapneumovirus, or HMPV, is spreading across the United States.



What is HMPV? The organisation said that at its peak in mid-March, nearly 11 per cent of tested specimens were positive for HMPV, a number that's about 36 per cent higher than the average pre-pandemic levels.



Why are people talking about HMPV? The HMPV, discovered in 2001, is a paramyxovirus, a type of virus that causes various common infections. Other paramyxoviruses include parainfluenza, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), measles, and mumps.

Also Read H3N2 influenza: Symptoms, spread, prevention, what do experts say? Covid's omicron variant, thought to be milder, can increase diabetes risk India introduces new Covid-19 rules for travellers from six countries Covid-19 cases in India at four-month high: Everything you need to know Centre tells states to conduct Covid mock drills in hospitals as cases rise Job search engine ZipRecruiter lays off 20% of global workforce Russian bombardment of Ukraine's capital kills at least 3, wounds others Canada's real GDP grew by 0.2% in April, 0.8% in first quarter this year US defense chief calls China's refusal to meet during unfortunate Lower emissions during Covid-19 pandemic led to increased warming: Study



Virus experts believe the increase in various viruses, including RSV, is the result of Covid-19 lockdowns and masking. Cases of HMPV, like other respiratory illnesses, have been on the rise. The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported unusual spikes in cases across the United States last month.



What are the symptoms of HPMV? Small interactions with viruses prime our system to handle future virus exposures better. However, after years of masking and social distancing in school, children have fewer biological defences to combat multiple viruses simultaneously.



Is HPMV ever serious? The virus, which is most common in the winter and spring, primarily affects the upper respiratory tract, causing nasal congestion, coughing, shortness of breath, and fever. It lasts three to seven days on average, depending on severity.



In some cases, it can spread to the lower respiratory tract, resulting in a more serious illness such as bronchiolitis, which causes swelling, irritation, mucus buildup in the lungs, or pneumonia, Monica Gandhi, an infectious-disease expert at the University of California, San Francisco told the Washington Post. Human metapneumovirus is typically mild but can have serious consequences in young children, the elderly, and those with weakened immune systems.

How is HPMV transmitted?

According to the CDC, HPMV is spread through airborne particles produced by coughing or sneezing, physical contact with a person who has the virus, or handling contaminated objects and then touching the eyes, mouth, or nose.



In one study, asymptomatic human metapneumovirus infections accounted for at least 38 per cent of infections. The virus can spread even when people are asymptomatic.

Is a vaccine available? What is the treatment for HMPV?

Human metapneumovirus has no vaccine, and treatment is limited to supportive care.



Although it is uncommon, Schaffner stated that in severe cases of people having difficulty breathing, "we can put them in an intensive care unit and treat them there," but most people recover independently. "We try to make you feel better and ensure that your breathing is okay while your body fights off the virus," said William Schaffner, a professor of infectious diseases and preventive medicine at Vanderbilt University.