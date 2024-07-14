No place in America for violence, says Prez Biden after attack on Trump

US President Joe Biden on Saturday condemned the life-threatening attack on his Republican rival and predecessor Donald Trump. (Photo: Reuters)

US President Joe Biden on Saturday condemned the life-threatening attack on his Republican rival and predecessor Donald Trump and said there is no place for this kind of violence in America.

Delivering remarks to the press at his Rehoboth Beach house in Delaware, Biden said he tried to get in touch with Trump, who is now with the doctors and seems to be doing well.

Trump got injured during his election rally in Butler, Pennsylvania following an apparent series of gunshots. He was immediately escorted out of the venue by the US Secret Service.

Law enforcement officials said the Secret Service shot dead the suspected shooter at the election venue. One person has died in the incident.

According to CNN, law enforcement agencies are treating the incident as an assassination attempt. It is not immediately clear what type of weapon was used by the shooter.

There's no place in America for this kind of violence, Biden said. It's sick and one of the reasons why we have to unite this country. We cannot allow for this to be happening. We cannot be like this, we cannot condone this.





ALSO READ: Donald Trump attacked during rally in Pennsylvania, suspect shot dead .... I'm grateful to hear that he's safe and doing well. I'm praying for him and his family and for all those who were at the rally, as we await further information, Biden said in a statement.

I plan on talking to him shortly, I hope, when I get back to the telephone," he said. Jill and I are grateful to the Secret Service for getting him to safety. There's no place for this kind of violence in America. We must unite as one nation to condemn it.

Blood was seen on Trump's face and ear as he reached with his right hand toward his neck. Multiple media reports said that several gunshots were heard while Trump was addressing the rally.

Both the Secret Service and Trump spokesperson have said that the former US president was fine.

He is fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility, Steven Cheung, Trump spokesperson said in a statement.





FBI personnel are on the scene in Butler, Pennsylvania and the agency will continue to work jointly with the US Secret Service as the investigation moves forward," an FBI spokesman said.

Meanwhile, Biden's campaign announced it will pull down television advertisements as quickly as possible. The Biden campaign was in the midst of a $50 million ad blitz this month, with spots running in all key battleground states.

Incumbent Biden faces Trump in the November presidential elections.