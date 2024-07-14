Donald Trump safe, protective measures implemented: US State Service

Business Standard
Ahead of the 2024 US presidential elections, a gunfire incident disrupted former President Donald Trump's rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday

Guglielmi confirmed that Trump is safe and more information will be released as it becomes available.

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 14 2024 | 7:01 AM IST

After multiple gunshots were heard at former President Donald Trump's rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, US Secret Service Spokesman, Anthony Guglielmi, said that protective measures have been implemented and the incident is now under active investigation.
Guglielmi confirmed that Trump is safe and more information will be released as it becomes available.
"An incident occurred the evening of July 13 at a Trump rally in Pennsylvania. The Secret Service has implemented protective measures and the former President is safe. This is now an active Secret Service investigation and further information will be released when available," the Secret Service spokesman wrote in a post on X.
 
Ahead of the 2024 US presidential elections, a gunfire incident disrupted former President Donald Trump's rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday (local time), as reported by CBS News.
Following the incident, Trump was immediately escorted off stage by US Secret Service agents. He was taken away in a motorcade.
In the videos that went viral on social media, Trump could be seen bleeding from his ear. However, there was no official confirmation in this regard.
A top government official told CBS News that the former president is safe. "We have implemented protective security measures. This is being investigated further," the official said.
Meanwhile, Tesla CEO Elon Musk wished Trump a "rapid recovery" soon after the incident took place.
In a post on X, Musk wrote, "I fully endorse President Trump and hope for his rapid recovery," sharing a video of the incident.
 
"Last time America had a candidate this tough was Theodore Roosevelt," Musk added.

First Published: Jul 14 2024 | 7:01 AM IST

