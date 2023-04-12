close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

North Dakota Guv signs laws banning trans athletes from female sports teams

North Dakota's Republican Governor Doug Burgum signed two transgender athlete bans into law, effectively prohibiting transgender girls and women from joining female sports teams in K-12 and college

AP Bismarch (US)
Activewear clothes suit any exercise, like swimming, running, jogging

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 12 2023 | 9:03 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

North Dakota's Republican Governor Doug Burgum on Tuesday evening signed two transgender athlete bans into law, effectively prohibiting transgender girls and women from joining female sports teams in K-12 and college.

Lawmakers in the House and Senate passed the bills with veto-proof majorities this year. If the governor had vetoed the bills or refused to sign them, the bills likely would've still become law.

At least 19 other states have imposed restrictions on transgender athletes. Republican lawmakers across the US have drafted hundreds of laws this year to push back on LGBTQ+ freedoms, especially targeting transgender people's everyday lives including sports, health care, bathrooms, workplaces and schools.

The Biden administration this month proposed a rule, which still faces a lengthy approval process, to forbid outright bans on transgender athletes.

In 2021, Burgum vetoed a nearly identical bill that would have banned transgender girls from playing on girls' teams in public schools. Lawmakers didn't have enough votes that year to override the veto.

This year, lawmakers wrote new legislation to replicate and expand that bill including at the college level. Those bills are now law.

Also Read

President Biden offers $450 mn for clean energy projects at coal mines

Women bosses fare worst in accumulated savings: Gender Wealth Equity report

Biden surprised over records at old office post calls for damage assessment

White House state dinner draws names from fashion, business, politics

First transgender judge seeks reservation in govt jobs for her community

US prez Biden visits Belfast for 'Good Friday Agreement' anniversary

EY calls off splitting audit and consulting units as yearlong talks fail

China will support Sri Lanka's debt rework, says Central bank governor

4.1-magnitude earthquake jolts Western Nepal, no casualty reported

J&J unit says cancer victims who won't settle seek to block $8.9 bn deal

Topics : Transgender | USA

First Published: Apr 12 2023 | 5:54 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

UBS is buying Credit Suisse's greenhouse emissions burden too: Report

Image
5 min read

Kiri Industries expresses trust in Singapore court, hopes fair decision

Image
2 min read

Russia ready to switch to yuan in foreign trade, says Vladimir Putin

Image
2 min read

After UBS merger, Credit Suisse planning layoffs in India back offices

Image
2 min read

Japan's Kishida, Zelenskyy hold talks on wide-ranging issues in Kyiv

Image
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon