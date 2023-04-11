4.1-magnitude earthquake jolts Western Nepal, no casualty reported

A 4.1-magnitude earthquake jolted Western Nepal on Tuesday, officials said.

The earthquake, with epicentre at Baluwa area of Gorkha district, 140 km west of Kathmandu, hit the region at 6:50 pm local time, according to the National Seismological Centre, Kathmandu.

The quake measuring 4.1-magnitude was also felt in neighbouring Lamjung and Tanhu districts as well, according to the officials.

However, there were no immediate reports of any damage or casualty in the incident.

A great earthquake hit the Gorkha district of Nepal in 2015. The devastating earthquake of 7.8 magnitudes rocked Nepal, killing nearly 9,000 people and wounding nearly 22,000 others.

It also damaged over 800,000 houses and school buildings.