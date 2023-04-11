close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

4.1-magnitude earthquake jolts Western Nepal, no casualty reported

The earthquake, with epicentre at Baluwa area of Gorkha district, 140 km west of Kathmandu, hit the region at 6:50 pm local time, according to the National Seismological Centre, Kathmandu

Press Trust of India Kathmandu
Earthquake, quake

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 11 2023 | 11:47 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A 4.1-magnitude earthquake jolted Western Nepal on Tuesday, officials said.

The earthquake, with epicentre at Baluwa area of Gorkha district, 140 km west of Kathmandu, hit the region at 6:50 pm local time, according to the National Seismological Centre, Kathmandu.

The quake measuring 4.1-magnitude was also felt in neighbouring Lamjung and Tanhu districts as well, according to the officials.

However, there were no immediate reports of any damage or casualty in the incident.

A great earthquake hit the Gorkha district of Nepal in 2015. The devastating earthquake of 7.8 magnitudes rocked Nepal, killing nearly 9,000 people and wounding nearly 22,000 others.

It also damaged over 800,000 houses and school buildings.

Also Read

6.6 magnitude earthquake hits western Nepal; 6 dead, several injured

Indian Embassy, Nepal govt sign MoUs for projects in education, healthcare

Indo-Nepal border sealed for 72 hours ahead of general elections in Nepal

17.9 mn people set for national and provincial elections in Nepal on Sunday

Nepal plane crash: At least 68 dead, rescuers search for 4 missing persons

J&J unit says cancer victims who won't settle seek to block $8.9 bn deal

Google gearing up for another round of layoffs? Here's what CEO Pichai says

Boeing sees airplane deliveries jump on return of the 787 Dreamliner

'World economy has improved': Janet Yellen plays down banking woes

Labour attack social media ad targets Rishi Sunak family over tax status

Topics : Earthquake | Nepal

First Published: Apr 11 2023 | 11:18 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

UBS is buying Credit Suisse's greenhouse emissions burden too: Report

Image
5 min read

Kiri Industries expresses trust in Singapore court, hopes fair decision

Image
2 min read

Russia ready to switch to yuan in foreign trade, says Vladimir Putin

Image
2 min read

After UBS merger, Credit Suisse planning layoffs in India back offices

Image
2 min read

Japan's Kishida, Zelenskyy hold talks on wide-ranging issues in Kyiv

Image
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon