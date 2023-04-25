North Korea vows strong ties with Russia on leaders' summit anniversary

North Korea vowed on Tuesday to strengthen its ties with Russia on the occasion of the fourth anniversary of the first summit between the leaders of the two nations.

Vice Foreign Minister Im Chon-il issued a statement confirming "mutual support and solidarity" between Pyongyang and Moscow, marking the anniversary of the 2019 summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, held in Vladivostok, reports Yonhap News Agency.

"The two countries are strengthening mutual support and solidarity in the struggle to resolutely smash the dangers of war and military threats from the outside," Im said.

The official stressed the North will "(invariably) stand to elevate the long-standing and traditional relations of friendship" between the two nations.

The North has been strengthening its close ties with Russia despite international condemnation over Moscow's war with Ukraine.

The North has denied allegations that it has provided arms to Russia for use in the Ukraine war.

Also Read North Korea's Kim calls for key party meeting to review state affairs North Korea fires one ballistic missile into the sea, says Seoul North Korea fired ballistic missile toward eastern waters: South Korea S Korea, US to hold simulated drill to prevent North Korea's use of nukes UN should demand end to South Korea-US military drills: North Korea US President Joe Biden launches 2024 reelection bid in a promotional video 110 detained in Turkey over suspected Kurdish militant links: Report Protests in Sri Lanka's northern, eastern provinces over anti-terror bill UBS reaps $28 billion in new assets in Q1; Credit Suisse deal looms Microsoft to stop bundling Teams with Office to avoid antitrust probe

North Korean arms exports are banned under UN Security Council resolutions over Pyongyang's nuclear and missile programs.

--IANS

ksk/