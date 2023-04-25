close

110 detained in Turkey over suspected Kurdish militant links: Report

Police in Turkiye carried out raids on homes in 21 provinces on Tuesday, detaining some 110 people for alleged links to Kurdish militants, the country's state-run news agency reported

AP Ankara
Photo: Unsplash

Last Updated : Apr 25 2023 | 3:46 PM IST
Police in Turkiye carried out raids on homes in 21 provinces on Tuesday, detaining some 110 people for alleged links to Kurdish militants, the country's state-run news agency reported.

The raids, which come weeks ahead of Turkiye's May 14 parliamentary and presidential elections, targeted politicians, journalists, lawyers and human rights activists, Tayip Temel, a deputy leader of the country's pro-Kurdish People's Democratic Party, or HDP, wrote on Twitter.

On the eve of the election, the government has resorted once again to detentions out of fear of losing power, Temel tweeted.

The detained are suspected of financing the banned Kurdistan Workers' Party, or PKK, of recruiting members or of engaging in propaganda on behalf of the group, Anadolu Agency reported.

The group, which has led a decades-long insurgency in Turkiye, is considered a terror organisation by the United States and the European Union.

The pro-Kurdish Mezopotamya agency reported that one of its editors and a journalist were among those detained.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who is seeking a third presidential term, faces the toughest electoral test of his 20-year rule. Opinion polls have given a united opposition candidate, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, a slight lead over the strongman politician.

The HDP has extended its tacit support to Kilicdaroglu by deciding not to field its own candidate in the presidential race.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Apr 25 2023 | 3:46 PM IST

