'Not far from nuclear WW3': Trump takes courtroom scowl to 2024 pitch

'US going to hell. Only crime I committed is to fearlessly defend our nation from those who seek to destroy it'

Agencies Washington
Donald Trump

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 05 2023 | 11:54 PM IST
The world is likely to face an all-out nuclear World War III under the Biden administration, former president Donald Trump has said and accused the current US government of destroying the country. The comments by 76-year-old Trump came during his first public address since being arraigned on Tuesday.
The former president said that there are open threats by various countries of the use of nuclear weapons, something which was never mentioned or discussed by other nations during his administration.

“This could very well lead under the Biden administration’s leadership to an all-out nuclear World War III can happen. We’re not very far away from it, believe it or not,” Trump said during the address at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, soon after he flew back from New York.
Before hundreds of supporters at his resort on Tuesday night, Trump assailed the 34-count indictment as politically motivated and sought to link the case to grievances he’s long deployed to great effect to hold sway over his supporters.

“The only crime that I’ve committed is to fearlessly defend our nation from those who seek to destroy it,” he said. “They can’t beat us at the ballot box, so they try and beat us through the law.”
Trump dismissed the various investigations pending against him as hoaxes and bragged about his single term as president, including his tax overhaul and a law allowing severely ill patients to obtain experimental medications. He criticised President Joe Biden and said that “the country is going to hell.”

Yet Trump faces an uphill struggle in whipping up outrage among voters much beyond his loyal base.
The indictment promises to pay short-term political dividends for Trump. Some allies had raised concern that his lackluster 2024 campaign launch had opened the door for potential challengers. 

The next in-person hearing in the criminal case has been set for December 4, roughly two months before the official start of the 2024 Republican presidential primary calendar.
Topics : Trump | United States

First Published: Apr 05 2023 | 11:54 PM IST

