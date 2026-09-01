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Home / World News / Obituary: Author, farmer and environmentalist, Wendell Berry dies at 92

Obituary: Author, farmer and environmentalist, Wendell Berry dies at 92

Berry was a prolific writer who published more than 40 books, including the novels Nathan Coulter and A Place on Earth, and the short story collection Stand By Me.

Wendell Berry

Wendell Berry

Agencies
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2026 | 11:29 PM IST

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Wendell Berry, the Kentucky-born author and agrarian whose poems, stories, novels and essays celebrated the farming communities and warned of the excesses and misjudgments of an industrial, commercialised society, died on Monday at his home in Port Royal. He was 92. His daughter, Mary Berry, confirmed his death. “There’s not enough I could say about him to do him justice,” she told the AP. Berry was a prolific writer who published more than 40 books, including the novels Nathan Coulter and A Place on Earth, and the short story collection Stand By Me. Berry was born in Henry County in 1934.
 

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First Published: Sep 01 2026 | 11:29 PM IST