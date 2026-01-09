One dead, 27 people missing after garbage heap collapses in Philippines
One of those rescued, a female worker at the landfill, died while being brought to a hospital, regional police director Brig. Gen. Roderick Maranan said
Listen to This Article
A huge mound of garbage collapsed in a waste segregation facility in a central Philippine city, killing one person and leaving at least 27 others missing, police said on Friday.
Police, firefighters and disaster-mitigation personnel retrieved eight people, including workers at the facility, who were trapped on Thursday afternoon in the avalanche of garbage and debris in the village of Binaliw in Cebu city, police said.
One of those rescued, a female worker at the landfill, died while being brought to a hospital, regional police director Brig. Gen. Roderick Maranan told The Associated Press.
Search and rescue efforts were continuing for at least 27 other people, who were reportedly trapped in the huge heap of garbage in the landfill.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jan 09 2026 | 7:45 AM IST