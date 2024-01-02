Pak Election Commission to set up over 92,500 polling stations for polls

It is important to note that December 30, marked the conclusion of the scrutiny of nomination papers submitted by candidates for the general elections of 2024 | Photo: ANI

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has planned to establish over 92,500 polling stations nationwide for the 2024 general elections, ARY News reported.

The official polling scheme will notably be revealed 15 days before the scheduled February 8 general elections.

For the upcoming general elections, it has been determined that Punjab province in Pakistan will have 51,821 polling stations across 438 national and provincial constituencies, while Sindh will have 19,236 polling stations for its 191 seats.

For the election of 66 seats in Balochistan, 5,015 polling stations will be set up, and for the 160 seats in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 15,737 polling stations will be established. Additionally, 990 polling stations will be set up for three constituencies in Islamabad, reported ARY News.

It is important to note that December 30, marked the conclusion of the scrutiny of nomination papers submitted by candidates for the general elections of 2024.

Until Wednesday last week, nomination papers can be appealed. Decisions about these appeals will be made by the 10th of the following month.

On January 11, the preliminary list of candidates will be made available, and by January 12, candidates may withdraw their candidature papers.

By the 13th of January, the electoral emblems will be assigned, and on February 8, general elections will take place.