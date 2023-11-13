Sensex (-0.45%)
64966.92 -292.53
Nifty (-0.37%)
19454.05 -71.50
Nifty Smallcap (0.16%)
6294.80 + 9.85
Nifty Midcap (0.14%)
41040.15 + 57.30
Nifty Bank (-0.15%)
43929.25 -67.40
Heatmap

Remote villages in Rajasthan to have polling stations for the first time

Polling stations in remote villages with 35-50 voters will be able to cast their votes for the Rajasthan state Assembly elections 2023 without travelling through harsh conditions

An elderly woman shows her inked finger after casting vote at a polling station, during the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Hajipur, Monday

An elderly woman shows her inked finger after casting vote at a polling station | Photo: PTI

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2023 | 2:28 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Rajasthan's Chief Electoral Officer Praveen Gupta announced that polling stations will be set up in remote villages to ensure people are able to cast their votes from their own village in the upcoming state Assembly polls 2023, according to a report by PTI.

The Election Commission, in its commitment to accessible and inclusive voting, has made special arrangements, particularly in challenging locations such as hilly, remote, and sparsely populated areas. This is especially important for the state of Rajasthan, which has many regions as such due to harsh climatic conditions influenced by the Thar Desert and the Aravalli Range.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Situated at an altitude of 4,921 feet in the Sirohi district, Shergaon's voters previously needed to travel to Utraj village for polling. To overcome the geographic challenges, a dedicated polling station has been established with the assistance of forest guards, who will trek approximately 18 kilometres through dense forests to reach the location. This will allow residents of Shergaon in the Abu-Pindwara Assembly constituency to vote in their own village for the first time.

Also Read: They are misleading people, Rajasthan CM's swipe at PM Modi, Amit Shah

In Barmer Ka Paar village, near the international border, a polling station has been set up for 35 voters, and a similar initiative is underway in Manjholi village, accommodating 49 voters. Kantal Ka Paar village is also witnessing the establishment of a polling centre for 50 voters, improving accessibility for the local population.

In Jaisalmer's Mainau polling station, housing only 50 voters, a temporary booth will be set up in a tent on voting day. Furthermore, a new polling station at Kali Teer in the Baseri Assembly constituency of Dholpur district, catering to 682 voters, will eliminate the need for residents to travel 7.5 km to the previous polling station.

Also Read: For his fourth term as CM, Gehlot faces challenge of job creation

These efforts by the State Election Commission in Rajasthan make the democratic process more accessible in one of the largest states in India. The Rajasthan State Assembly elections will be conducted on November 25. The votes for Rajasthan and four other states - Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, and Mizoram will be counted on December 3.
 

Also Read

Chhattisgarh elections: Polling in two phases on Nov 7, 17; result on Dec 3

Elections 2023: A look at what happened in 5-poll bound states in 2018

Madhya Pradesh election 2023: Polling on November 17, result on December 3

Polling stations to be opened in 40 Naxalite-affected villages of Bastar

149 polling stations in Bastar shifted to nearest police stations, camps

They are misleading people, Rajasthan CM's swipe at PM Modi, Amit Shah

For his fourth term as CM, Gehlot faces challenge of job creation

Cong govt implemented welfare schemes keeping in mind every section: Gehlot

People of Rajasthan will vote for Bharat Jodo Yatra's message: Congress

Congress seeking mandate on works done by its govt in Rajasthan: Ramesh

Topics : Rajasthan Assembly Rajasthan government rajasthan State assembly polls state elections Assembly polls Assembly elections Election Commission Election news Elections in India Indian elections BS Web Reports

First Published: Nov 13 2023 | 2:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayDiwali 2023 WishesChoti Diwali 2023 WishesEngland vs Pakistan LIVE SCOREAmazon Great Indian Festival SaleM&M Ltd Q2 ResultWorld Cup 2023 Points Table

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh elections: Congress candidate's convoy attacked in BemetaraMP polls LIVE: Congress alleges 'misuse' of central agencies during polls

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 SA vs AFG Playing 11 LIVE: Changes likely in AFG XIWorld Cup 2023: Siraj, Gill's number one ranking boosts India's campaign

India News

India-US 2+2 dialogue: Jaishankar meets US State Secy Blinken for key talksHappy Dhanteras 2023: Top 20 wishes, quotes and messages to share

Economy News

Domestic demand to sustain India growth in the near term, says Moody'sIIS signs three MOUs to prepare skilled workforce for defence sector
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon