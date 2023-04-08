close

Pakistan issues 2,856 visas to Sikh pilgrims for Baisakhi from April 9-18

During the visit, the pilgrims would go to Dera Sahib, Panja Sahib, Nankana Sahib and Kartarpur Sahib. They would enter Pakistan on April 9 and return to India on April 18

ANI Asia
Punjab CM Charanjit Channi visits the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur in Pakistan after travelling through the visa-free Kartarpur corridor that reopened for pilgrims

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 08 2023 | 11:00 AM IST
The Pakistan High Commission on Friday issued 2,856 visas to Sikh pilgrims from India for their participation in annual festivals relating to Baisakhi celebrations in Pakistan from April 9 to 18.

"On the occasion of Baisakhi, Pakistan High Commission, New Delhi has issued 2,856 visas to Sikh pilgrims who will travel from India to participate in the annual festivities in Pakistan from 09-18 April 2023," tweeted Pakistan High Commission, India.

During the visit, the pilgrims would go to Dera Sahib, Panja Sahib, Nankana Sahib and Kartarpur Sahib. They would enter Pakistan on April 9 and return to India on April 18.

The Indian Sikh pilgrims will reach Pakistan via the Wagah border on Sunday where they will be welcomed. After immigration and customs clearance, the pilgrims will be sent to Panja Sahib Hasan Abdal by a special train, reported The Express Tribune.

The issuance of visas is covered under the framework of the 'Pakistan-India Protocol on Visits to Religious Shrines of 1974'.

Every year, a large number of Sikh pilgrims from India visit Pakistan to observe various religious festivals and occasions. The visas issued from New Delhi are in addition to the visas granted to Sikh pilgrims participating in these events from other countries.

The issuance of visas to religious pilgrims by the High Commission is in line with the Government of Pakistan's commitment to fully implement the bilateral protocol on visits to religious shrines between the two countries, the Pakistan Embassy in New Delhi said in a statement.

Topics : Pakistan | Pakistan-India | Sikhs

First Published: Apr 08 2023 | 6:15 AM IST

