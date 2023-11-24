Sensex (0.06%)
Pakistan's ministry confirms it formally applied for Brics membership

The spokesperson said the decision was taken after having noted the BRICS-related developments at the groupings summit in Johannesburg

Pakistan

Photo: Pexels

ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 24 2023 | 10:55 AM IST
Pakistan has formally applied to join the BRICS, a significant group of developing nations, according to reports from ARY News.
The Pakistan media outlet said the country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) Spokesperson, Mumtaz Zahra Baloch confirmed the request during her weekly news briefing in Islamabad on Thursday.
The spokesperson said the decision was taken after having noted the BRICS-related developments at the groupings summit in Johannesburg.
Baloch said that by joining the organisation, Pakistan can play an important role in furthering international cooperation and revitalising inclusive multilateralism. She expressed hope that BRICS would consider Pakistan's request in line with its commitment to inclusive multilateralism, ARY News reported.
Highlighting Pakistan's amicable relations with BRICS members, Baloch stated that Pakistan is an ardent supporter of multilateralism and is member of several multilateral organisations. She also said that Pakistan has significant role in promoting global peace and development.
Expressing concern over the terror threat emanating from Afghanistan, Baloch urged Afghan authorities to take immediate action against terrorist entities to prevent any threat to Pakistan. Additionally, she affirmed Pakistan's support for an international peace conference on the Palestinian question, emphasising the need for implementing relevant UN resolutions for a two-state solution, ARY News reported.
Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have been invited to become members of BRICS whose members - Brazil, Russia India, China and South Africa. Their membership will take effect January 1, 2024 under the Moscow's rotating presidency during the summit in Russia.

Topics : Pakistan BRICS International Relations

First Published: Nov 24 2023 | 10:55 AM IST

