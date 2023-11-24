Sensex (-0.01%)
66017.81 -5.43
Nifty (-0.05%)
19802.00 -9.85
Nifty Smallcap (0.78%)
6419.90 + 49.90
Nifty Midcap (0.00%)
42027.30 0.20
Nifty Bank (0.29%)
43577.50 + 127.90
Heatmap

Kim Jong-un labels military spy satellite as 'deploying of a space guard'

Kim's remark came during his visit to the National Aerospace Technology Administration (NATA), according to the official space agency of North Korea

Kim Jong-un labels military spy satellite as 'deploying of a space guard'

Kim Jong-un

ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 24 2023 | 8:32 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Branding his country's launch of a military spy satellite as "deploying of a space guard", North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said it was an "exercise of the right to self-defence," Yonhap News reported.
Kim's remark came during his visit to the National Aerospace Technology Administration (NATA), according to the official space agency of North Korea.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"He highly appreciated that the eye-opening event of deploying the reconnaissance satellite constantly grasping the military intention and moves of the hostile forces with our space guard and powerful sighting telescope is the precious victory," Yonhap News reported, citing KCNA.
Emphasising that the ownership of a spy satellite constitutes a comprehensive exercise of the right to self-defence, Kim urged endeavours to realise both the immediate and long-term objectives of advancing aerospace reconnaissance capabilities, according to KCNA's English-language dispatch
Kim visited the facility with his daughter, believed to be named Ju-ae, and held a photo session with those involved in the satellite programme.
North Korea's latest satellite launch took place around 10.42 pm (local time) on Tuesday and the Malligyong-1 reconnaissance satellite was placed in orbit about 12 minutes later, Kyodo reported, citing the official Korean Central News Agency.
South Korea's defence chief Shin Won-sik said on Thursday that a partial suspension of a 2018 inter-Korean tension reduction deal is "a proportional response" and "a minimal defensive measure" against the North Korean regime following Pyongyang's controversial satellite launch, Yonhap News reported.
Shin's comments came hours after North Korea's defence ministry vowed to immediately restore all military measures halted under the Comprehensive Military Agreement and warned that the South must "pay dearly" for its decision.
A 2018 accord that calls for setting a no-fly zone around the Military Demarcation Line separating the two Koreas, was suspended on Wednesday by South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol.
"North Korea's launch of what it calls a military spy satellite on November 21 is a clear violation of the UN Security Council resolutions and a serious provocation against the international community, once again showing it has no will to abide by the military agreement," Shin said in a parliamentary session, according to Yonhap.

Also Read

N Korean leader's sister slams US for criticising failed satellite launch

N Korea calls failed spy satellite launch 'serious' shortcoming, vows a 2nd

North Korea launches missile after South Korea partially suspends pact

S Korea partially suspends pact with North after it launches spy satellite

North Korea's attempt to launch first spy satellite ends in failure

Israel-Hamas truce to start today, 13 hostages to be freed in first batch

China says no novel pathogens detected in surge of pneumonia cases: WHO

Israel-Hamas clash: IDF kills Hamas Naval leader Jallah in air strike

New York City Mayor Adams accused of 1993 sexual assault in legal filing

French military to send 15,000 soldiers to security ops for Paris Olympics

"Therefore, the partial suspension of the agreement is an essential measure to protect people's lives and safety. It is a corresponding response to North Korea's provocation and a minimal defensive measure," he said.
Shin stated South Korea will resume aerial surveillance operations near the border region an appropriate response to the growing threat posed by the North.
"If North Korea stages provocations under the pretext of the suspension, we will respond immediately, strongly and until the end," Shin said.
Shortly after the suspension of the motion, surveillance drones and reconnaissance aircraft were deployed near the border.
North Korea supposedly fired an unspecified ballistic missile toward the East Sea on Wednesday night, but the launch appears to have failed, the South Korean military said, Yonhap News reported.
The nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson, currently docked at a naval base in the southeastern port city of Busan is expected to join naval drills between South Korea and the US, as well as trilateral drills involving Japan, scheduled over the weekend, Yonhap News reported.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Kim Jong Un North Korea US-North Korea USA South Korea Japan

First Published: Nov 24 2023 | 8:32 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveSpiceJet Share PriceTelangana Assembly polls LIVERajasthan Assembly polls 2023 LiveiPhone SalesAir quality in DelhiGold-Silver Price TodayState Assembly polls LIVE

Elections 2023

After BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on OwaisiMadhya Pradesh polls: Ladli Behna Yojana game changer for BJP, says Shivraj

Technology News

New regulation to tackle deepfakes soon: Vaishnaw meets social media cosAI-chatbot Grok rolling out for XPremium+ subscribers from next week: Musk

India News

Air quality in Delhi continues to be under 'very poor' category, AQI at 395Who is Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, the target of 'assassination bid' in the US

Economy News

Songs, cricket metaphors: RBI governor's way of conveying complex issuesSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon