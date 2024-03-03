Sensex (    %)
                        
Pakistan's PM-elect Shehbaz Sharif to take oath of office on Monday

President Arif Alvi will administer oath to Shehbaz in a ceremony at the President's House at 3 pm on Monday, sources said

Press Trust of India Islamabad
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 03 2024 | 9:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister-elect Shehbaz Sharif will take the oath of office for the second time on Monday, days after his Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and the Pakistan Peoples Party agreed on a power-sharing deal to form a coalition government.
Shehbaz, 72, earlier served as prime minister of a coalition government from April 2022 to August 2023 before Parliament was dissolved to hold general elections last month.
President Arif Alvi will administer oath to Shehbaz in a ceremony at the President's House at 3 pm on Monday, sources said.
They said that Army Chief Gen Asim Munir, caretaker Prime Minister Anwarul Haq Kakar, Chief Ministers and governors of all provinces will attend in the ceremony.
On Sunday, Shehbaz comfortably won a majority in the newly-elected Parliament amidst sloganeering by the Opposition.
Shehbaz, the consensus candidate of the PML-N and the PPP, received 201 votes in the 336-member Parliament.

Topics : Shehbaz Sharif Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Parliament

First Published: Mar 03 2024 | 9:59 PM IST

Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
