Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

PM Shehbaz Sharif vows to revive Pakistan economy; to secure G20 membership

Shehbaz, who was the consensus candidate of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), became the Prime Minister on Sunday for a second time

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif

Press Trust of India Islamabad
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 03 2024 | 6:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Pakistan's newly-elected Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday vowed to do a "deep surgery" and bring changes in the system to bring the cash-strapped country out of the alarming debt crisis and secure G20 membership by 2030.
Shehbaz, who was the consensus candidate of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), became the Prime Minister on Sunday for a second time after receiving 201 votes in the 336-member Parliament.

Shehbaz Sharif: a pragmatist, loyal brother and powerful establishment's favourite
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Shehbaz Sharif, who is known to be an astute politician and a good administrator, has once again donned the mantle of prime ministership of cash-strapped Pakistan by a quirk of fate and his amicable ties with the powerful establishment in the coup-prone country.
The 72-year-old President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), the younger brother of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, always played the second fiddle to the 74-year-old party supremo, who returned to Pakistan in October last year, in his bid to script history by becoming the premier for a record fourth time in 2024.
However, the outcome of the February 8 elections crushed Nawaz Sharif's dream of becoming the prime minister for the fourth time.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Embellished trees, floral works: New Delhi gets ready for G20 Summit

A look at the millet-rich culinary extravaganza that awaits G20 guests

Tharoor lauds India's sherpa after '200 hrs of non-stop negotiations' claim

Heading to India with a clear focus, says Rishi Sunak ahead of G20 Summit

G20 Summit: Cong chief Mallikarjun Kharge not invited to President's dinner

UK's Jeremy Hunt plays down talk of big tax cuts in pre-election budget

Shehbaz Sharif becomes Pakistan's Prime Minister for a second time

Pakistan to take up resolution seeking permanent ban on social media sites

India-UAE non-oil trade target of $100 bn by 2030 ambitious: CII President

Here's what to watch for as China's major political meeting gets underway

Topics : Shehbaz Sharif Nawaz Sharif Pakistan economy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 03 2024 | 6:02 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayHimachal Political Crisis LiveLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayDelhi AirportRadhika MerchantNEET MDS 2024Jharkhand CET 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon