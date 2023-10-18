Palestinian prez cancels meeting with Biden after hospital strike: Report

A senior Palestinian official says President Mahmoud Abbas has cancelled his participation in a meeting scheduled on Wednesday with President Joe Biden and other Mideast leaders.
Abbas was scheduled to join Jordan's King Abdullah II and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi at Wednesday's summit in Amman, Jordan, where they are to discuss the latest Israel-Hamas war with Biden.
But the senior official said Abbas was withdrawing to protest an alleged Israeli airstrike on a hospital in Gaza that Hamas health officials say has killed over 500 people.
The official spoke on condition of anonymity because the cancelation has not been formally announced.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)