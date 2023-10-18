close
Israel denies involvement in Gaza blast, says explosion by Palestine rocket

The Israeli military, however, said Palestinian militants had fired a barrage of rockets near the hospital at the time

Photo: Unsplash/Taylor Brandon

The Hamas-run Health Ministry in Gaza says an Israeli airstrike caused the blast, and that it killed some 500 people, many of whom had sought shelter from an ongoing Israeli offensive | Photo: Unsplash/Taylor Brandon

AP Khan Younis (Gaza Strip)
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 18 2023 | 7:09 AM IST
Listen to This Article

The Israeli military says it had no involvement in an explosion that killed hundreds of people at a Gaza City hospital and that the blast was caused by a misfired Palestinian rocket.
The Hamas-run Health Ministry in Gaza says an Israeli airstrike caused the blast, and that it killed some 500 people, many of whom had sought shelter from an ongoing Israeli offensive.
The Israeli military, however, said Palestinian militants had fired a barrage of rockets near the hospital at the time.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : israel Gaza Hamas blast

First Published: Oct 18 2023 | 7:09 AM IST

