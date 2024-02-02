Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Partnership with India is one of most consequential relationships, says US

"I would say that our partnership with India is one of our most consequential relationships. We work closely with India on our most vital priorities," State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller said

us india, defence

Miller said Secretary of State Antony Blinken has a close working relationship with his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar | Photo: Reuters

Press Trust of India Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 02 2024 | 8:39 AM IST

Listen to This Article

America's partnership with India is among the most consequential ones, the Biden administration said Thursday hours after it notified the Congress of its decision to sell 31 armed drones to India at an estimated cost of nearly USD 4 billion.
"I would say that our partnership with India is one of our most consequential relationships. We work closely with India on our most vital priorities," State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller told reporters at his daily news conference.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"We have had a close working relationship with the (outgoing Indian) ambassador (Taranjit Singh Sandhu), have been able to work with him on a number of those shared priorities, including the crucial role India plays in ensuring a free open Indo-Pacific that is connected, prosperous, secure, and resilient," Miller said.
"We wish him well in his future endeavours and look forward to welcoming his replacement," he said.
In response to a question, Miller said Secretary of State Antony Blinken has a close working relationship with his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar, where they are able to engage on some of the most urgent and important priorities.
"Obviously, the secretary has travelled to India to meet with the foreign minister on a number of occasions. He's welcomed him here. He's met with him in New York on the margins of the UN General Assembly," Miller said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

IAF, Drone Federation of India to co-host Bharat Drone Shakti 2023

3-layered security, army snipers: Delhi is ready for Joe Biden's G20 visit

Biden rule aims to reduce methane emissions, targeting oil and gas industry

EAD, ADQ sign pact with Dendra to leverage advanced seeding drones

Garuda Aerospace secures 2nd type certificate for medium category drones

Kim Jong Un calls for war readiness, inspects construction of warships

EU approves $54 bn aid package for Ukraine despite Hungary's threats

Harvard University faces new threat of state tax on $51 billion endowment

India equity-focused investment trusts in Japan grow 11% in January

Meta, Amazon job cuts in 2023, belt-tightening pay off for investors

Topics : Joe Biden US government US and India Drones in India drone industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 02 2024 | 8:39 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesBudget 2024 LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayBudget 2024 | Income TaxIndia vs England 2nd Test Playing 11Ambuja Cements Q3 resultsAdani Enterprises Q3 ResultsBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon