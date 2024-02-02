Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

India equity-focused investment trusts in Japan grow 11% in January

In contrast, flows into Chinese shares dropped the most among 14 emerging markets that are covered by Japan's data on international investment positions

market

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 02 2024 | 7:46 AM IST

Listen to This Article

By Masaki Kondo, Hideyuki Sano and Yasutaka Tamura

Japan’s retail investors are pouring money into Indian stocks amid bets the nation will be the next China.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Total assets of India equity-focused investment trusts in Japan grew 11%, or ¥237 billion ($1.6 billion), in January, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Factoring in the gains of Indian stocks on the yen basis last month, the figures suggest inflows of about ¥140 billion into India equity funds, while Japanese stock funds had almost no net inflows. 

The investment into Indian equities extended the country’s lead over its peers as Japan’s favorite emerging stock market, partly thanks to tax-free investment accounts that started this year. Holdings of India’s stocks rose more than those of any other developing economy last year, according to Bloomberg analysis of government data that factor in net purchases and asset prices. 

“Indian stocks are attracting interest as a theme for economic growth, as the next China,” said Daiju Aoki, regional chief investment officer at UBS SuMi Trust Wealth Management Co. in Tokyo. “Client interest is more about India as a whole rather than individual companies.”

chart


In contrast, flows into Chinese shares dropped the most among 14 emerging markets that are covered by Japan’s data on international investment positions. The figures include positions of institutional and retail investors.

The shift in money from Japan, the world’s biggest creditor, comes as China grapples with the collapse of a property bubble and deflation — the economic malaise that Japan suffered for decades.

India’s Nifty 50 Index was almost flat in local currency terms last month but was up 4.2% in yen, due to the Japanese currency’s decline. The Shanghai Composite Index and the Hang Seng Index fell 3.5% and 5.7% respectively for yen-based investors. 

Economists forecast India’s year-on-year economic growth will average more than 6% at least until the second quarter of 2025, while China’s is expected to remain below 5% during this period. Demographics also favor India with its population projected to increase 17% by 2050 compared with a decline of 7.9% in that in China, according to a report from the United Nations.

Also Read

Dream Girl 2 box office collection day 6: Movie inches closer to ₹60 crore

Plane at Haneda Airport catches fire after collision with coast guard plane

IND-JAP highlights: Japan beat India 1-0, book a spot in Paris Olympics

Shrinking market share, govt pressure trouble Chinese smartphone makers

G20 Summit: Chinese delegations refuse to cooperate with security over bags

Stock Market LIVE: Global stocks rally on earnings optimism; Oil dips

Bull Spread strategy for IndiGo Feb expiry amid strength on daily charts

Downtrend on charts for Nifty FMCG, Nifty Pharma: Check key levels

Budget: EY India analyses movement of stocks, gives key reasons behind it

Budget fails to enthuse markets: How the Budget affects key sectors


Topics : Japan Chinese government Equity earnings top equity market

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 02 2024 | 7:46 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesBudget 2024 LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch on Budget DayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayBudget 2024 | Income TaxIndia vs England 2nd Test Playing 11Ambuja Cements Q3 resultsAdani Enterprises Q3 ResultsBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon