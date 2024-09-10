Polaris Dawn mission: SpaceX launches four private astronauts into space

Four private astronauts blasted into space early on Tuesday in a modified SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule, kicking off the company's five-day Polaris Dawn mission, which aims to test new spacesuit designs and conduct the first private spacewalk.

Who is on board?



The crew consists of billionaire Jared Isaacman, Scott Poteet, a retired US Air Force lieutenant colonel, and two SpaceX employees, Anna Menon and Sarah Gillis.

How high will Polaris Dawn travel?



The launch put the spacecraft and crew on an elliptical orbit that comes within 118 miles of the Earth’s surface and then swings out to an altitude of 745 miles.