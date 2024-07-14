President Biden speaks with Trump after attack, returns to White House

Business Standard
Biden went on to thank the Secret Service and all the law enforcement agencies involved in responding to the shooting

US President Joe Biden Saturday night spoke with his predecessor and Republican rival Donald Trump, hours after he survived an assassination attempt on him. Photo: Reuters

Press Trust of India Chicago
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 14 2024 | 11:58 AM IST

Listen to This Article

US President Joe Biden Saturday night spoke with his predecessor and Republican rival Donald Trump, hours after he survived an assassination attempt on him.
Trump, 78, was hit by a bullet in the upper part of his right ear when the suspected shooter fired multiple shots toward the stage from an elevated position outside of the rally venue in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday, the US Secret Service said.
The attacker killed one spectator at the rally, and two others were critically injured.
This evening, President Biden spoke to former President Trump. The President also spoke to Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro and Butler Mayor Bob Dandoy, the White House said.
Biden was spending time this weekend at his home in Delaware but returned to the White House past midnight.
Tomorrow morning at the White House, he will receive an updated briefing from homeland security and law enforcement officials, the White House said.
 
Biden went on to thank the Secret Service and all the law enforcement agencies involved in responding to the shooting.
President Biden was in Delaware attending church when the shooting occurred. He was briefed by Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and Homeland Security Advisor Liz Sherwood-Randall.
Attorney General Merrick Garland, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, and FBI Director Christopher Wray.
The FBI said it has assumed the role of the lead Federal Law Enforcement agency in the investigation of the incident involving Trump at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

First Published: Jul 14 2024 | 11:58 AM IST

