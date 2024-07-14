LIVE: PM Modi condemns attack on Trump during rally months ahead of Presidential elections

In his first reaction to the assassination attempt on former US President Donald Trump, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep concern, referring to Trump as his "friend." 'Deeply concerned by the attack on my friend, former President Donald Trump. Strongly condemn the incident. Violence has no place in politics and democracies. Wish him a speedy recovery,' PM Modi posted on X. PM Modi also expressed solidarity with the American people. Former US President and Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump was injured during his election rally in Pennsylvania after a series of apparent gunshots. Law enforcement officials reported that the US Secret Service killed the suspected shooter at the rally site. Trump is fine and is being evaluated at a local medical facility, according to his spokesperson.







On Saturday, US President Joe Biden condemned the life-threatening attack on his Republican rival and predecessor, Donald Trump, stating that there is no place for such violence in America. Speaking to the press at his Rehoboth Beach home in Delaware, Biden mentioned that he tried to contact Trump, who is currently with doctors and appears to be doing well. "There is no place in America for this kind of violence," Biden said. "It's sick and one of the reasons why we need to unite this country. We cannot allow this to happen, we cannot be like this, and we cannot condone this."







The Centre has considerably increased the authority of the lieutenant governor in Jammu and Kashmir, allowing him to make crucial decisions on matters such as the police, all-India services officers, and granting prosecution sanctions in various cases. The opposition criticised the Union government's move, describing it as a step towards "disempowering" the people of Jammu and Kashmir. However, official sources stated that the notification does not alter the balance of powers as outlined in the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019. Union home ministry expanded the lieutenant governor's powers by amending the transaction rules established under the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019.