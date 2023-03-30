close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Putin may attend nuclear power plant inauguration in Turkey: Report

The project, located in the southeastern Turkish province of Mersin, is Turkey's first nuclear plant

IANS Ankara
Russian President Vladimir Putin

1 min read Last Updated : Mar 30 2023 | 10:01 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin may travel to Turkey on April 27 to attend the inauguration ceremony of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant.

Erdogan told news channel ATV-A Haber in an interview that Putin may either travel to Mersin in person or attend the ceremony via teleconference, Xinhua news agency reported.

The project, located in the southeastern Turkish province of Mersin, is Turkey's first nuclear plant. It is expected to produce 35 billion kilowatt-hours (kWh) of electricity annually and will meet about 10 per cent of domestic electricity needs.

It is the world's first nuclear power plant project implemented through a build-own-operate model. Under a contract, Russia's Rosatom firm has agreed to provide the power plant's design, construction, maintenance, operation and decommissioning.

--IANS

int/sha

Also Read

Turkish President Erdogan announces govt's plan to hold elections on May 14

Erdogan doesn't rule out meeting with Syrian counterpart Bashar al- Assad

Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant to switch to Russian fuel amid outages

Rising toll makes earthquake deadliest in Turkey's modern history

US teams deploying quickly to support Turkish rescue efforts: Biden

US: TikTok ban pushed by Missouri's Josh Hawley blocked in Senate

Netflix working to bring its video-game service to TVs for the first time

Ukraine targets 50% of power from renewables to boost energy security

Indian pharma firm Granules opens packaging facility in US' Virginia

Biden admin backs international court for Russia's war crimes in Ukraine

Topics : Vladimir Putin | Turkey | nuclear plants

First Published: Mar 30 2023 | 7:50 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read
Premium

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read
Premium

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

UBS is buying Credit Suisse's greenhouse emissions burden too: Report

Image
5 min read

Kiri Industries expresses trust in Singapore court, hopes fair decision

Image
2 min read

Russia ready to switch to yuan in foreign trade, says Vladimir Putin

Image
2 min read
Premium

After UBS merger, Credit Suisse planning layoffs in India back offices

Image
2 min read

Japan's Kishida, Zelenskyy hold talks on wide-ranging issues in Kyiv

Image
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSAustralia Tour of India 2023Men's Hockey World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon