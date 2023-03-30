close

Ukraine targets 50% of power from renewables to boost energy security

Shifting to green energy will allow decentralising electricity generation, reducing the vulnerability of the power system, and increasing the security of energy supplies, Galushchenko said

IANS Kiev
Ukraine, russia war

1 min read Last Updated : Mar 30 2023 | 8:53 AM IST
Ukraine aims to increase the share of renewable energy in its power generation to 50 per cent to boost energy security, the country's Energy Minister Herman Galushchenko has said.

"We must strengthen the development of renewable energy sources and accelerate the energy transition. This is a matter of national security and the safety of electricity transmission," Galushchenko was quoted as saying by the Energy Ministry's press service, Xinhua news agency reported.

Shifting to green energy will allow decentralising electricity generation, reducing the vulnerability of the power system, and increasing the security of energy supplies, Galushchenko said.

From 2011 to 2021, the share of renewable energy sources in Ukraine's power generation increased from 4 per cent to almost 14 per cent.

Ukraine's Energy Strategy set the target to increase the share of renewables in the energy mix to 25 per cent by 2035.

--IANS

Topics : Ukraine | Russia Ukraine Conflict | renewable energy

First Published: Mar 30 2023 | 7:25 AM IST

