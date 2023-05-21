close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Quad issues principles for critical tech, clean energy in Indo-Pacific

Quad leaders announced 'Principles on Critical and Emerging Technology Standards' to promote interoperability, innovation, compatibility, inclusiveness, free and fair market competition

BS Web Team New Delhi
Photo: Bloomberg

Photo: Twitter, ANI

2 min read Last Updated : May 21 2023 | 1:27 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Leaders from Quad countries on Saturday met for their third in-person summit in Japan's Hiroshima on the sidelines of the G7 summit.
The strategic forum that comprises India, USA, Japan and Australia issued joint 'Principles for Secure Software, Principles for Critical and Emerging Technology Standards and Principles for Clean Energy Supply Chains' in the Indo-Pacific to bring lasting benefits from better options that build resilience, facilitate open communication and boost economic growth, the Economic Times (ET) reported.

The Quad leaders announced the Principles on Critical and Emerging Technology Standards to promote interoperability, innovation, trust, transparency, diverse markets, security-by-design, compatibility, inclusiveness and free and fair market competition, the ET report said.
By implementing these principles, the Quad countries aim to support industry-led, consensus-based multi-stakeholder approaches to the development of technology standards.

The principles further emphasised the importance of adapting procedures that ensure trust, transparency, openness, impartiality and consensus.
Quoting the Quad Joint Principles for Secure Software, the ET report said that the partner countries recognise the potential security risks from the lack of adequate controls to prevent tampering with the software supply chain by adversarial and non-adversarial threats. Through these principles, the Quad group hopes to promote a culture of software security.

Also Read

Biden to miss Quad meet: A look at the group and its significance

After G20 FMM, New Delhi to host Quad foreign ministers' meeting today

Volodymyr Zelensky to visit Japan to attend G7 summit this weekend: Report

World TB Day: PM Modi launches initiatives to eliminate disease by 2025

US President Joe Biden visits Kyiv ahead of Russia-Ukraine war anniversary

El Nino on the horizon, could wipe out $3 trillion of world economy

Polls open in Greece's first election since international controls ended

'Over my dead body': Musk tells investor on paying Twitter office rent

Crippling heatwaves deepen Asia's reliance on Russian coal, natural gas

Ukraine at centre of last day of diplomacy, G7 looks to punish Russia


The Quad statement also outlined certain principles to create deterrence for this purpose.
The Quad group also issued Principles on Clean Energy Supply Chains in the Indo-Pacific to expand manufacturing of clean energy technologies and simultaneously increase demand and enable commercial-scale production capabilities for critical devices, components, and systems.

The leaders from Quad countries also announced a collaboration to turn the existing Quad Vaccine Partnership into a broader Quad Health Security Partnership. Through this partnership, the Quad nations aim to strengthen coordination and collaboration to promote health security in the Indo-Pacific region.
The Quad leaders also called for joint action against terrorism in the Indo-Pacific region while raising concerns about the increasing militarisation in the area.

Describing the Indo-Pacific as an engine for global trade, innovation and development, PM Narendra Modi said that the region's success and security are important for the entire world.
India will be hosting the Quad Summit in 2024. Quadrilateral Security Dialogue or Quad is an informal strategic forum between the four countries from the Indo-Pacific region to work towards a free, open, prosperous and inclusive Indo-Pacific region.

Topics : Quad India Australia Japan USA BS Web Reports

First Published: May 21 2023 | 1:27 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Govt planning to introduce amendment bill for minerals mined offshore

freight loading, goods, minerals, railways, transport, workers
1 min read

Siddaramaiah-led govt will work for people in Karnataka, says Sachin Pilot

Sachin Pilot
2 min read

Active Covid cases reported in country decrease to 8,115 in last 24 hours

covid, coronavirus, covid-19
1 min read

Army's patrolling party opens fire after suspicious movement in Poonch

Indian Army
1 min read

Top headlines: Centre may delay ECGC IPO; G7 sets net zero target at 2050

IPO
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

PM Modi, other G7 leaders pay tributes at Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park

PM Modi, leaders of G7 at Hiroshima Peace Memorial
2 min read

'Over my dead body': Musk tells investor on paying Twitter office rent

Elon Musk
2 min read

G7 calls majors economies to commit to reaching net zero emissions by 2050

g7, Japan
4 min read

Crippling heatwaves deepen Asia's reliance on Russian coal, natural gas

Photo: Bloomberg
4 min read

G7 Summit: PM Modi holds meeting with Brazil's President Lula da Silva

PM Modi with Brazil's President Silva
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon