close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Biden to miss Quad meet: A look at the group and its significance

Quad, formally known as the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, is a group of four like-minded, democratic countries which include the United States of America, India, Australia, and Japan

BS Web Team New Delhi
Quad summit 2021

Quad Leaders' Summit expected to begin soon at the East Room of the White House | Photo: ANI

3 min read Last Updated : May 17 2023 | 5:15 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced on Wednesday that the Quad summit scheduled for May 24 stands cancelled as US President Joe Biden will be absent. However, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will still visit Sydney as planned previously. His visit will include a rally at an indoor stadium, Reuters reported.
Subsequently, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida also cancelled his trip to Australia, Albanese said.

Why did Biden cancel his visit?
Biden had planned his visit for the Quad summit to Sydney as part of his Asia tour which was set to start from Hiroshima, Japan for a Group of Seven (G7) leader summit. 

While Biden will still travel to Japan, he has cancelled other parts of his trip which included a visit to Papua New Guinea to meet leaders from Pacific island countries and the Quad summit in Sydney.
Biden cut short his trip to participate in the ongoing negotiations to raise the debt ceiling of the government. Notably, in the US system, Congress controls the spending limits and can take decisions to raise the debt limit.

Also Read

After G20 FMM, New Delhi to host Quad foreign ministers' meeting today

MPC lowers projection for inflation, raises growth outlook a bit in FY24

Tension on Taiwan Strait: What is the dispute between China and Taiwan?

RBI monetary policy: Will the central bank hike repo rate again tomorrow?

RBI repo rate decision: When and where to watch speech of governor Das

Countries need to integrate climate change in regional, global plans

US debt ceiling: Why the government of the USA may go bankrupt soon?

Traders bet on rate cuts, dollar rises with US debt default risk in focus

War rooms and bailouts: US banks, Fed are preparing for a US default

Japan's economy expands at annualised real 1.6% in Jan-Mar quarter of 2023


The debt ceiling refers to the amount of money the US government can spend. Currently, it is set at $31.4 trillion. Raising the debt limit used to be a routine process in the past. However, the process has become increasingly controversial over the years.
What is the Quad?

Quad, formally known as the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, is a group of four like-minded, democratic countries which includes the United States of America, India, Australia, and Japan. 
Significance of the group

The four countries have come together to establish security paraphernalia in the form of an informal strategic forum. One of the primary objectives of this forum is to ensure a free, open, prosperous, and inclusive Indo-Pacific region.
However, the Quad is also seen as a group to counter China's rise in the region and contain its hegemonic designs. Beijing sees quad as an American attempt to dilute its influence.

Why was Biden's visit significant?
Strategic experts saw Biden's visit as an opportunity to further strengthen US partnerships in the Indo-Pacific. The visit was vital given the assertive stand China has taken in the South China Sea.

Given its formidable naval presence in the region, the US plays a crucial role in the security arrangement in the region and experts saw the visit of the US President as a chance to reinforce US security commitments.
Derek Grossman, a senior defence analyst at RAND Corporation was cited in a CNN report as saying that the impact of the cancellation of the Quad meeting in Sydney should be "negligible" since the grouping had "good momentum" from its earlier meetings.

Topics : Joe Biden Quad India-Australia free trade agreement US India relations Japan China US trade BS Web Reports

First Published: May 17 2023 | 5:15 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Countries need to integrate climate change in regional, global plans

Health, healthcare
4 min read

Instagram rolls out feature to let users comment with animated GIFs

Instagram has not yet introduced the external prototype of candid features, reports say.
2 min read

Traders bet on rate cuts, dollar rises with US debt default risk in focus

US dollar
3 min read

MSME credit demand robust, but maintaining 46% growth a challenge: ABCL CEO

Limited partners now want to co-invest more: Vishakha Mulye
2 min read

Saint-Gobain signs PPA with Vibrant Energy for 189 GW of green power

solar projects
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

Billion new ACs will save lives from soaring temps but will cook the planet

ACs, Air Conditioners
8 min read

Elon Musk criticises working from home as 'morally dubious practice'

Elon Musk
1 min read

Not stepping down as Tesla CEO, company will start advertising soon: Musk

Elon Musk, Tesla
3 min read

Australia cancels Quad leaders summit after Joe Biden postpones trip

Anthony Albanese, Australian PM elect
4 min read

LIVE: SC grants extension to Sebi till Aug 14 in Adani-Hindenburg case

Raise coverage under food security Act: Supreme Court tells Centre
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon