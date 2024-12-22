Business Standard

Sunday, December 22, 2024 | 10:49 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Reduce transit fees or return it: Trump threatens to reclaim Panama canal

Reduce transit fees or return it: Trump threatens to reclaim Panama canal

The US is the canal's biggest customer, responsible for about three quarters of the cargo transiting through each year

Panama Canal

The Panama Canal Authority said Friday that the canal contributed $2.47 billion to Panama’s treasury in fiscal 2024. | Photo: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 22 2024 | 10:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

By Gregory Korte 
President-elect Donald Trump said Saturday that the Panama Canal is charging “exorbitant prices and rates of passage” on US naval and merchant ships, and he demanded that fees be lowered or else Panama should return the canal to the US.
 
“The fees being charged by Panama are ridiculous, especially knowing the extraordinary generosity that has been bestowed to Panama by the US,” Trump said in a post on his Truth Social platform. “This complete ‘rip-off’ of our Country will immediately stop.”
 
The US is the canal’s biggest customer, responsible for about three quarters of the cargo transiting through each year. A prolonged drought, however, has hampered the the canal’s ability to move ships between the Atlantic and Pacific oceans. National Economic Council Director Lael Brainard said last week that the resulting disruptions contributed to the supply-chain pressures that have boosted inflation. 
 
 
The Panama Canal Authority said Friday that the canal contributed $2.47 billion to Panama’s treasury in fiscal 2024, the second consecutive annual decline. 
 
The US completed the 51-mile (82-kilometer) canal through the Central American isthmus in 1914, but ceded it back to Panama in 1999 under a treaty signed by former President Jimmy Carter in 1977 — a move that Trump called foolish.

Also Read

Putin, Russian President, Vladimir Putin

Russia never abandoned desire to normalise ties with US, says Putin

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump's Nato push: Higher defence spending, continued aid to Ukraine

Tulsi Gabbard

Trump's intel pick Tulsi Gabbard faces a tricky climb for Senate backing

election

News updates: BJP MP PP Chaudhary appointed as the Chairperson of JPC for 'One Nation One Election'

Donald Trump

Democratic governors hammered Trump earlier, now they hope to work with him

 
Trump suggested that the canal was in danger of falling into the wrong hands, saying the canal isn’t China’s to manage. China is its second-biggest customer. A Chinese company based in Hong Kong controls two of the five ports adjacent to the canal, one on each side.
 
“It was not given for the benefit of others, but merely as a token of cooperation with us and Panama,” Trump said. “If the principles, both moral and legal, of this magnanimous gesture of giving are not followed, then we will demand that the Panama Canal be returned to us, in full, and without question. To the Officials of Panama, please be guided accordingly!”
 
The Panamanian embassy in Washington didn’t immediately return a request for comment. An official for Panama’s government said late Saturday that he was aware of Trump’s statement and there would be a formal response in the next day or so. A spokesman for the canal declined to comment until the government had responded.
 
chart
 

More From This Section

India Nepal, PM Narendra Modi, KP Sharma Oli

Nepal earns Rs 815 cr from electricity export to India in 5 months of FY25

Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan

Pak govt forms panel to negotiate with jailed ex-PM Imran Khan's party

Pope Francis

Pope Francis calls for ceasefire on all fronts in prayer ahead of Christmas

Drones, Mysterious objects in US

Ukrainian drones hit Russian fuel depot for second time this month

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Ayatollah Ali, Ayatollah

Syrian youth will resist incoming govt, says Iran's supreme leader

Topics : Donald Trump Panama Canal US trade

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 22 2024 | 10:45 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStock Market CrashLatest News LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold and Silver Price Today Mamata Machinery IPOCarraro India IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon