Resolve political disputes in line with 'Constitution', IMF tells Pakistan

Cash-strapped Pakistan and the IMF have failed to reach a staff-level agreement on the much-needed $1.1 billion bailout package aimed at preventing the country from going bankrupt

Press Trust of India Islamabad
IMF, International Monetary Fund

International Monetary Fund (Photo: Bloomberg)

2 min read Last Updated : May 30 2023 | 11:28 PM IST
In an unusual move, the IMF on Tuesday urged Pakistan to resolve its political disputes in line with the “Constitution and rule of law.” The remarks by IMF Mission Chief to Pakistan Nathan Porter came after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif contacted the chief of the Washington-based lender to revive the much-awaited $6.5 billion bailout package in a last-ditch effort to avoid a possible default.
Cash-strapped Pakistan and the IMF have failed to reach a staff-level agreement on the much-needed $1.1 billion bailout package aimed at preventing the country from going bankrupt.

The funds are part of a $6.5 billion bailout package the IMF approved in 2019, which analysts say is critical if Pakistan is to avoid defaulting on external debt obligations.
Imran to be ‘tried in military court’

Pakistan's Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Tuesday said that Imran Khan will be tried in a military court as the former prime minister was the "architect" of the May 9 incidents in which military and state installations were attacked by his party workers following his arrest in a corruption case. pti
Abrahim went missing Thursday when eight people in four vehicles intercepted his car on his way back home from work in the capital, Islamabad, and took him away, according to his family and BOL TV where Abrahim works.

First Published: May 30 2023 | 11:28 PM IST

