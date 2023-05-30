Cyber attack in Greece disrupts high school exams, causes political spat

Greece's Education Ministry says it has been targeted in a cyberattack described as the most extensive in the country's history, aimed at disabling a centralised high school examination platform.

It said the distributed denial of service, or DDoS, attacks aimed at overwhelming the platform occurred for a second consecutive day Tuesday.

The attack involved computers from 114 countries, causing outages and delays in high school exams but failing to cripple the system, the ministry said.

The cyberattacks prompted a judicial investigation ordered by a Supreme Court prosecutor, to be assisted by the police's cybercrime division.

It is the most significant attack ever carried out against a Greek public or government organisation, the Education Ministry said, describing the incidents on Monday and Tuesday as large scale and of sustained duration.

End-of year high school exams in Greece are administered using an online platform known as the Subject Bank, designed to to set a uniform standard nationwide.

Also Read India, Greece allies, looking forward to boost cultural ties: Ambassador UP Board Result 2023 is likely to be out soon at official website J-K to create pool of cyber security analysts to tackle cyber terrorism How can you protect your bank account from cyber attacks? OPPO India, MeitY's CSC Academy to train 10,000 women in cyber security US ends probe into Tesla for allowing video games in vehicles while moving 56% businesses report at least one scam a year on LinkedIn: Report Abrdn likely to sell its 1.66% stake in HDFC Life via block deals: Report 'Shocked' UK PM Rishi Sunak clamps down on free vapes for children Artificial intelligence threatens extinction, experts say in new warning

The outages left students waiting in classrooms for hours for the exams to start and touched off a political spat, following an inconclusive general election earlier this month.

A caretaker government has been appointed ahead of a new election on June 25, with the outgoing conservative New Democracy party favourite to win re-election.

All we've got so far is an arrogant abdication of responsibility of the New Democracy government, which for four years failed to take adequate digital protection measures to shield the Subject Bank platform and ensure that school examinations run smoothly, said Popi Tsananidou, a spokeswoman for the left-wing main opposition party, Synergia.