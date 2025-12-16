Tuesday, December 16, 2025 | 12:07 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Rob Reiner death: Actor known for his work on both sides of the camera

Rob Reiner death: Actor known for his work on both sides of the camera

Reiner worked in small theaters and started his own improv group before landing the role on what would become one of America's defining family sitcoms

Rob_Reiner, Hollywood director

He also led a vibrant political life, lending his celebrity to a variety of liberal causes, including gay marriage | Image: Wikimedia Commons

NYT
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 16 2025 | 12:00 AM IST

Listen to This Article

By Julia Jacobs
 
Reiner, who initially rose to fame playing Meathead, Archie Bunker’s son-in-law, on the sitcom All in the Family in the 1970s, went on to become a remarkably versatile film director. He seemed equally adept at the mockumentary (Spinal Tap, 1984), the coming-of-age film (Stand by Me, 1986), the children’s classic (Princess Bride, 1987), the romantic comedy (When Harry Met Sally … 1989) and the courtroom drama (A Few Good Men, 1992).
 
Throughout his career as a director and a producer, Reiner continued to work as an actor on television and in the films of others, making himself into a rare Hollywood fixture who was known for his work both behind the camera and in front of it. He also led a vibrant political life, lending his celebrity to a variety of liberal causes, including gay marriage.
 
 
Reiner’s family was root­ed in show business. His father, Carl Reiner, created The Dick Van Dyke Show, moving the family to Los Angeles from New York in the 1950s and at times drawing inspiration from his own family life into his scripts. His mother, Estelle Reiner, was an actress and a singer.
 
After he was drawn to theater in a high school drama class, Reiner worked in small theaters and started his own improv group before landing the role on what would become one of America’s defining family sitcoms.
 
During Reiner’s eight years on All in the Family, from 1971 to 1978, he won two Emmy Awards for best supporting actor.
 

More From This Section

Brown University

Brown University sends students home after deadly shooting leaves 2 dead

Xi Jinping, Jinping, China President

Xi Jinping warns officials against chasing 'reckless' GDP expansion

Anthony Albanese, Australia PM

Australian PM Albanese grapples with fallout after Jewish massacre

Jimmy Lai in 2021

Hong Kong's Jimmy Lai convicted in landmark national security case

Taliban

Militant groups test AI tools as experts warn of growing security risks

Topics : Hollywood theatre theatres

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 16 2025 | 12:00 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLenovo Idea Tab PlusGold-Silver Price TodayUnemployment Rate in NovemberSHANTI BillMTNL's BKC Housing Block SaleBondi Beach ShootingDelhi AQI TodayPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon