Rob Reiner death: Actor known for his work on both sides of the camera

By Julia Jacobs
Reiner, who initially rose to fame playing Meathead, Archie Bunker’s son-in-law, on the sitcom All in the Family in the 1970s, went on to become a remarkably versatile film director. He seemed equally adept at the mockumentary (Spinal Tap, 1984), the coming-of-age film (Stand by Me, 1986), the children’s classic (Princess Bride, 1987), the romantic comedy (When Harry Met Sally … 1989) and the courtroom drama (A Few Good Men, 1992).
Throughout his career as a director and a producer, Reiner continued to work as an actor on television and in the films of others, making himself into a rare Hollywood fixture who was known for his work both behind the camera and in front of it. He also led a vibrant political life, lending his celebrity to a variety of liberal causes, including gay marriage.
Reiner’s family was rooted in show business. His father, Carl Reiner, created The Dick Van Dyke Show, moving the family to Los Angeles from New York in the 1950s and at times drawing inspiration from his own family life into his scripts. His mother, Estelle Reiner, was an actress and a singer.
After he was drawn to theater in a high school drama class, Reiner worked in small theaters and started his own improv group before landing the role on what would become one of America’s defining family sitcoms.
During Reiner’s eight years on All in the Family, from 1971 to 1978, he won two Emmy Awards for best supporting actor.