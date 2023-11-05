close
Sensex (0.44%)
64363.78 + 282.88
Nifty (0.51%)
19230.60 + 97.35
Nifty Smallcap (1.31%)
6011.35 + 77.95
Nifty Midcap (0.70%)
39587.40 + 274.95
Nifty Bank (0.70%)
43318.25 + 301.05
Heatmap

Russia says it test-fired Bulava missile from new nuclear submarine

Russian Defence Ministry said in a statement that the Imperator Alexander III strategic missile cruiser fired the Bulava missile from White Sea

Russia

Representative Image

AP Moscow
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 5 2023 | 5:14 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Russian military on Sunday reported a successful test launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile designed to carry nuclear warheads from a new nuclear submarine.
The report comes as tensions are soaring between Russia and the West over the fighting in Ukraine. Adding to those tensions, President Vladimir Putin last week signed a bill revoking Russia's ratification of a global nuclear test ban in a move that Moscow said was needed to establish parity with the United States.
The Russian Defence Ministry said in a statement that the Imperator Alexander III strategic missile cruiser fired the Bulava missile from an underwater position in Russia's northern White Sea, and hit a target in the far-eastern region of Kamchatka. It wasn't immediately clear from the statement when the test launch occurred.
The Imperator Alexander III is one of the new Borei-class nuclear submarines that carry 16 Bulava missiles each and are intended to serve as the core naval component of the nation's nuclear forces in the coming decades. According to the Defence Ministry, launching a ballistic missile is the final test for the vessel, after which a decision should be made on its induction into the fleet.
The Russian navy currently has three Borei-class submarines in service, one more is finishing tests and three others are under construction, the Defence Ministry said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

Five men lost on Titanic sub were bound by their love of exploration

India wins Intercontinental Cup 2023, Odisha CM announces Rs 1 crore reward

R Ashwin Test stats: List of records achieved in IND vs WI 1st Test

US sanctions Chinese cos for providing ballistic missile components to Pak

Ashes 3rd Test Day 3: Rain in favour of England, hosts need 224 more to win

Israel-Hamas war: Blinken meets Palestinian leader amid escalating tensions

Ukrainian missile strike on shipyard in Crimea damages Russian ship

Afghan farmers lose income of more than $1 bn after Taliban banned poppy

Israel jets strike Gaza camp as US fails to win support to pause fighting

Protestors storm US cities to criticise Israel's military campaign in Gaza

Topics : Russia Submarine

First Published: Nov 5 2023 | 5:14 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveTitan Company Q2 ResultFind N3 Flip ReviewGold-Silver Price TodayIndigo Q2 ResultKoffee with Karan, Episode 2NZ vs PAK Playing 11World Sandwich Day 2023

Elections 2023

Nomination filing process for Telangana assembly polls begins on Nov 3Mizoram polls: 7,671 exercise franchise through home voting, postal ballots

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 NED vs AFG Playing 11, pitch report, live streamingTop five run-getters and wicket-takers in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

India News

Jal Jivan Mission scam: ED raids in Rajasthan linked money laundering caseGovt sends notice to Apple about 'state-sponsored attacks' alert on iPhones

Economy News

70-hour workweek: Here's why Murthy's suggestion won't help India growNon-compliance of safety issues may lead to trade barriers: Labour secy
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon