Russia strikes homes and energy sites in Kyiv despite US peace push

Russia strikes homes and energy sites in Kyiv despite US peace push

Ukraine's energy ministry said that energy infrastructure had been hit, without specifying what type or the extent of the damage

The Russian attack followed talks between US and Ukraine representatives in Geneva on Sunday about a US-Russia brokered peace plan (Photo: Shutterstock)

1 min read Last Updated : Nov 25 2025 | 9:59 AM IST

Russia launched a wave of attacks on Ukraine's capital Kyiv early Tuesday, striking residential buildings and energy infrastructure, according to video footage and local authorities.

A residential building in the central Pechersk district and another in Kyiv's eastern district of Dniprovskyi were badly damaged, Mayor Vitalii Kitschko said.

Video footage posted to Telegram showed a large fire spread through multiple floors of the nine-story building in Dniprovskyi. At least four people were injured, the head of Kyiv city administration, Tymor Tkachenko, said.

Ukraine's energy ministry said that energy infrastructure had been hit, without specifying what type or the extent of the damage.

 

The Russian attack followed talks between US and Ukraine representatives in Geneva on Sunday about a US-Russia brokered peace plan.

Oleksandr Bevz, a delegate from the Ukrainian side, told The Associated Press on Monday that the talks had been "very constructive" and the two sides were able to discuss most points.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Monday it had not seen the updated plan.

