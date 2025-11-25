Tuesday, November 25, 2025 | 07:40 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / UK lawmakers grill BBC leadership on standards amid Trump lawsuit threat

UK lawmakers grill BBC leadership on standards amid Trump lawsuit threat

The BBC drew Trump's ire and deep public scrutiny after an internal memo compiled by one of its former external advisers was leaked to the British media

BBC

Last week, Shumeet Banerji, a BBC board member, also said he was stepping down over "governance issues," sparking further questions about the corporation's leadership | Photo: Bloomberg

AP London
5 min read Last Updated : Nov 25 2025 | 7:36 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The BBC's chairman acknowledged Monday that it was too slow in responding over a misleading edit of a speech by US President Donald Trump but rejected claims that the broadcaster's impartiality was being undermined from within its own board.

Senior BBC leaders were quizzed by Parliament's Culture, Media and Sport Committee amid a major crisis at the publicly funded corporation after its director general and head of news both quit earlier this month and Trump threatened to file a billion-dollar lawsuit.

The BBC drew Trump's ire and deep public scrutiny after an internal memo compiled by one of its former external advisers was leaked to the British media. The memo criticised cases of alleged biased reporting over a documentary on Trump that was aired days before the 2024 US presidential election, as well as other BBC coverage including its stance on transgender issues, Gaza, and race.

 

Chairman Samir Shah said the broadcaster should have acted much quicker in addressing the allegations.

The third-party production company that made the documentary titled "Trump: A Second Chance?" spliced together three quotes from a speech Trump gave on Jan 6, 2021, into what appeared to be one quote in which Trump urged supporters to march with him and "fight like hell."  The editing made it look like Trump was directly encouraging his supporters to storm the US Capitol as Congress was poised to certify President-elect Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 election. Shah has acknowledged that the documentary gave "the impression of a direct call for violent action."  "I think there's an issue about how quickly we respond ... why do we take so much time?" he told lawmakers Monday. "We should have pursued it to the end and got to the bottom of it, and not wait, as we did, till it became public discourse."  The BBC said last week that Shah sent a letter to the White House saying that he and the corporation were sorry for the edit of the speech. But the broadcaster said it had not defamed Trump and rejected the basis for his lawsuit threat.

Also Read

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump threatens to sue BBC for up to $5 billion despite its apology

BBC

BBC apologises to Trump, but says there's no basis for defamation claim

BBC

UK govt defends BBC amid Trump lawsuit threat, backs its role and integrity

US President Donald Trump speaks during a “Save America Rally” near the White House in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021

Trump's war on media goes international as BBC apologises over Jan 6 edit

tim davie, bbc, resignation

BBC's top bosses resign over Trump documentary row: All that happened

Political interference allegations  On Monday, Shah also defended board member Robbie Gibb, a nonexecutive director of the BBC's board who has been the subject of wide scrutiny because he was the director of communications for former prime minister Theresa May's Conservative government.

Critics have accused Gibb of pro-Conservative Party bias and political interference at the BBC.

"I think I've become weaponised in terms of how I'm perceived," Gibb said.

He rejected claims that a coup from within the BBC board forced the resignations of senior news leaders as "complete nonsense."  Last week, Shumeet Banerji, a BBC board member, also said he was stepping down over "governance issues," sparking further questions about the corporation's leadership.

Asked whether his own position was in doubt, Shah said his priority was to "steer the ship" and find a new director general.

Critic calls out blind spots' on failings  Earlier, lawmakers at the parliamentary session focused on questions about editorial standards raised by Michael Prescott, a former journalist and external editorial standards adviser to the BBC.

Prescott was the author of an internal note to BBC bosses that raised concerns about the editing of the Trump speech as well as other instances perceived as showing a left-leaning bias at the broadcaster. Among other things, it alleged that the broadcaster's reporters promoted a pro-trans agenda and warned about an anti-Israel bias in the BBC's Arabic service.

The Daily Telegraph newspaper published that note in early November, sparking the latest crisis.

In October, Britain's media regulator sanctioned the BBC for a "materially misleading" documentary on the lives of children in Gaza because it failed to disclose that the father of the teen narrator held a position in the Hamas administration. The regulator said the programme potentially eroded trust in the broadcaster.

Prescott said he believed the BBC had "systemic" issues with tackling problems raised and described the corporation as defensive and dismissive of concerns raised about its reporting.

He said ex-BBC director general Tim Davie and other managers "had this blind spot on editorial failings." But he told the lawmakers he didn't think there was "institutional bias" at the broadcaster.

The 103-year-old BBC faces much greater scrutiny than other broadcasters and commercial rivals because of its status as a national institution funded through an annual licence fee of 174.50 pounds ($230) paid by all households who watch live TV or any BBC content. The broadcaster is bound by the terms of its charter to be impartial.

Legal experts have stated that Trump would likely face challenges in taking a case against the BBC's documentary to court in the UK or the US. They argue that the BBC could demonstrate that Trump wasn't harmed, as he was ultimately elected president in 2024.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

United States Department of Justice

US DOJ renews attempt to unseal Jeffrey Epstein grand jury materials

Karoline Leavitt

Trump won't allow US workers to be replaced: White House on H-1B visas

Xi Jinping, Jinping, China President, Donald Trump

I will visit Beijing in April and host China's Xi later next year: Trump

Donald Trump, Trump, Zohran Mamdani

Mamdani stands by 'fascist', 'despot' remarks after first Trump meeting

Indonesia volcano

Ethiopia's Hayli Gubbi volcano erupts for first time after 10,000 years

Topics : Donald Trump BBC Donald Trump administration lawmakers Britain

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 25 2025 | 7:36 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayExcelsoft Tech IPO AllotmentGold and Silver Rate TodayDelhi Police Operation CyHawkSudeep Pharma IPOTejas Fighter Jet CrashesSkincare Red FlagsLave Agni 4Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon