Saturday, March 15, 2025 | 04:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Russia, Ukraine trade heavy aerial blows amid proposed ceasefire talks

Russia, Ukraine trade heavy aerial blows amid proposed ceasefire talks

The attack comes less than 24 hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin met with US envoy Steve Witkoff to discuss details of the American proposal for a 30-day ceasefire in the war with Ukraine

Ukraine Air pollution, Kyiv, Russia-Ukraine

Russia's Defence Ministry said that it had shot down 126 Ukrainian drones, 64 of which were destroyed over the Volgograd region. | Photo Credit: X/@UkraineToday

AP Kyiv
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 15 2025 | 4:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Russia and Ukraine traded heavy aerial blows overnight Saturday, with both sides reporting more than 100 enemy drones over their respective territories.

The attack comes less than 24 hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin met with US envoy Steve Witkoff to discuss details of the American proposal for a 30-day ceasefire in the war with Ukraine.

Volgograd regional Gov Andrei Bocharov confirmed that falling drone debris had sparked a fire in the Krasnoarmeysky district of the city close to a Lukoil oil refinery, but provided no further details.

Nearby airports temporarily halted flights, local media outlets reported. No casualties were reported.

 

The Volgograd refinery has been targeted by Kyiv's forces on several occasions since Moscow launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine more than three years ago, most recently in a drone attack on February 15.

Also Read

Vladimir Putin, Putin

Putin calls on Ukrainian troops to surrender as Trump pushes for ceasefire

Donald Trump, Trump

Was 'sarcastic' when promising end to Russia-Ukraine war in 24 hrs: Trump

Donald Trump, Trump

Had productive talks with Putin, war in Ukraine could end: Donald Trump

Vladimir Putin, Putin

US envoy to relay Putin's Ukraine ceasefire stance to Trump: Kremlin

Bitcoin, crypto

Russia leans on cryptocurrencies for oil trade to evade western sanctions

Russia's Defence Ministry said that it had shot down 126 Ukrainian drones, 64 of which were destroyed over the Volgograd region. Drones were also shot down over the Voronezh, Belgorod, Bryansk, Rostov and Kursk regions, officials said.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's air force said Saturday that Russia had launched a barrage of 178 drones and two ballistic missiles over the country overnight. The barrage was a mixture of Shahed-type attack drones and imitation drones designed to confuse air defences. Some 130 drones were shot down, while 38 more were lost en route to their targets.

Russia attacked energy facilities, causing significant damage, said Ukraine's private energy company DTEK.

Russia struck energy infrastructure in the Dnipropetrovsk and Odesa regions, DTEK said in a statement on Saturday. Some residents were left without electricity.

The damage is significant. Energy workers are already working on the ground. We are doing everything possible to restore power to homes as soon as possible, the energy firm said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Marco Rubio

US imposes sanctions on Thai officials after Uyghur men deported to China

Storm

Extreme weather in parts of US gets rarely-used 'high risk' designation

Will only release American-Israeli hostage if truce deal implemented: Hamas

Will only release American-Israeli hostage if truce deal implemented: Hamas

Iran, Iran flag

Iran using drones, facial recognition to enforce hijab laws: UN report

People gather to celebrate the Syrian government fall at Faith mosque in Istanbul, Turkey

Turkey, Israel face mounting tensions over future of post-Assad Syria

Topics : Vladimir Putin Russia Ukraine Conflict Drones

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 15 2025 | 4:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayHoli 2025 Stock Market HolidaySensex TodayLatest News LIVEUP Police Result OutSSC CGL Final Results 2024Starlink Debut in India Soon
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon