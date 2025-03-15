Saturday, March 15, 2025 | 01:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Putin calls on Ukrainian troops to surrender as Trump pushes for ceasefire

Putin calls on Ukrainian troops to surrender as Trump pushes for ceasefire

Putin calls for Ukrainian troops in Kursk to surrender, as Trump urges a ceasefire, warning of a humanitarian crisis

Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that Ukrainian troops who lay down their arms and surrender will be guaranteed life and dignified treatment.(Photo: PTI)

Nandini Singh New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 15 2025 | 1:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday urged Ukrainian troops in the embattled Kursk region to surrender, promising them safety and humane treatment. His appeal came as Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Russia of deliberately undermining ceasefire negotiations.  
 
Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump, actively involved in diplomatic efforts, urged Putin to spare Ukrainian soldiers, warning of an unfolding humanitarian crisis.  
 

Putin’s ultimatum and Trump’s plea

 
"We are sympathetic to President Trump's call," Putin said in a televised address. "If they lay down their arms and surrender, they will be guaranteed life and dignified treatment."  
 
Trump, in a statement on Truth Social, described the Ukrainian troops as "completely surrounded by the Russian military and in a very bad and vulnerable position."  
 
 
"I have strongly requested President Putin to spare their lives. This would be a horrible massacre, one not seen since World War II," he added.   

Ukraine denies encirclement, admits challenges  

 
Despite Putin and Trump’s remarks, Ukraine’s military leadership rejected claims of encirclement.  
 
"There is no threat of our units being surrounded," Ukraine’s General Staff stated on social media.  
 
However, Zelenskyy acknowledged the difficulty of the situation, telling reporters in Kyiv, "The situation in the Kursk region is obviously very difficult." He emphasised that Ukraine’s campaign in the area had forced Russia to divert troops from other key front lines, including the critical eastern hub of Pokrovsk.  
 

Russia’s counteroffensive and Ukraine’s gamble

 
Kursk has become a key battleground in the ongoing war, with Russia launching a rapid counteroffensive over the past week to reclaim territory lost to Ukraine in its surprise August incursion.  
 
Ukraine had hoped to use its control of Kursk as leverage in peace talks. Losing the region now could weaken its negotiating position significantly.  
 

Ceasefire talks hang in the balance

 
Trump’s diplomatic efforts continued, with his envoy, Steve Witkoff, meeting Putin on Thursday to discuss a proposed 30-day ceasefire. Trump later described the talks as "very good and productive," expressing hope for a breakthrough.  
 
"There is a very good chance that this horrible, bloody war can finally come to an end," Trump said.  
 
However, Putin remained skeptical, saying he had "serious questions" about the proposal and that developments in Kursk would influence Russia’s stance.  
 

Western powers pressure Russia  

 
Meanwhile, Zelenskyy accused Putin of deliberately sabotaging the ceasefire initiative.  
 
"He is now doing everything he can to sabotage diplomacy by setting extremely difficult and unacceptable conditions right from the start, even before a ceasefire," Zelenskyy posted on X.
 
The Kremlin, however, said it remained "cautiously optimistic" but insisted that direct talks between Trump and Putin were necessary for real progress.  
 
US National Security Advisor Mike Waltz echoed this cautious optimism, while Secretary of State Marco Rubio acknowledged that both sides would need to make "concessions" for peace to be viable. 
 

G7 and EU consider sanctions, military aid

 
At a G7 meeting in Canada, foreign ministers warned of new sanctions against Russia if it refused to accept a ceasefire "on equal terms." Proposed measures include oil price caps and increased military aid for Ukraine.  
 
France and Germany accused Russia of obstructing peace efforts, while UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer stated, "Russia's complete disregard for President Trump's ceasefire proposal only serves to demonstrate that Putin is not serious about peace." 
 
Diplomatic sources revealed that EU foreign affairs chief Kaja Kallas is expected to propose a new €40 billion ($43.5 billion) military aid package for Ukraine.  
 
(With AFP inputs)

First Published: Mar 15 2025 | 1:01 PM IST

