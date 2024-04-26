Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Russian central bank holds interest rates at 16%, raises inflation forecast

The decision was in line with a Reuters poll of economists, which had forecast that the persistence of inflation, fanned by strong consumer demand and widespread labour shortages

Photo: Bloomberg

Inflation, the bank's main area of concern, stood at 7.4% in 2023, compared with 11.9% in 2022. Economists expect it to remain well above the central bank's 4% target this year. Photo: Bloomberg

Reuters MOSCOW
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 26 2024 | 4:18 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Russia's central bank held its key interest rate at 16% for the third meeting running on Friday, but raised its inflation forecast for 2024, acknowledging for the first time that it may struggle to reach its 4% target this year.

The decision was in line with a Reuters poll of economists, which had forecast that the persistence of inflation, fanned by strong consumer demand and widespread labour shortages, would prevent the central bank from easing borrowing costs more quickly.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The bank lifted its inflation forecast to 4.3-4.8% from 4-4.5% previously.
 
"Due to the remaining elevated domestic demand, which outstrips the capabilities to expand supply, inflation will return to the target somewhat more slowly than the Bank of Russia forecast in February," the bank said in a statement.
 
The Bank of Russia had raised rates by 850 basis points in the second half of 2023, including an unscheduled emergency hike in August as the rouble tumbled past 100 to the dollar and the Kremlin called for tighter monetary policy.
 
Inflation, the bank's main area of concern, stood at 7.4% in 2023, compared with 11.9% in 2022. Economists expect it to remain well above the central bank's 4% target this year.
Topics : Russia Interest Rates

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 26 2024 | 4:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEEVM-VVPAT VerificationTikTok | ByteDanceTech Mahindra Q4 ResultsIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon