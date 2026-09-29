Russian envoy Dmitriev discussed peaceful resolution to end Ukraine war: US
Putin envoy arrived "to continue constructive discussions on a peaceful resolution to the Russia-Ukraine conflict and possible US-Russia energy initiatives after the war ends," the US official said
Reuters
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Russian President Vladimir Putin's envoy Kirill Dmitriev held "constructive" talks with US officials on ending the Ukraine war, including possible US-Russia energy initiatives in the postwar period, a US official said on Tuesday.
The visit Monday by Dmitriev, who is also head of Russia's RDIF sovereign wealth fund, follows a meeting between President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Voldymyr Zelenskiy last week in New York, where Zelenskiy said they discussed a potential ceasefire on energy-related targets.
Trump envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner met with Putin in Moscow earlier this month.
Dmitriev was in Washington "to continue constructive discussions on a peaceful resolution to the Russia-Ukraine conflict and possible U.S.-Russia energy initiatives after the war ends," the US official said.
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First Published: Sep 29 2026 | 8:06 PM IST