Russian envoy Dmitriev discussed peaceful resolution to end Ukraine war: US

Russian President Vladimir Putin's envoy Kirill Dmitriev held "constructive" talks with US officials on ending the Ukraine war, including ‌possible US-Russia energy initiatives ​in the ​postwar period, a US official said ​on Tuesday.

The visit Monday by Dmitriev, who is also head of Russia's RDIF sovereign wealth ​fund, follows a meeting ‌between President Donald Trump and Ukrainian ​President Voldymyr Zelenskiy last week in New York, where Zelenskiy said they ‌discussed a potential ​ceasefire on energy-related ‌targets.

Trump envoys Steve Witkoff ‌and Jared Kushner met with ​Putin in Moscow earlier this month.

Dmitriev was in Washington "to continue ​constructive discussions on a peaceful resolution to the Russia-Ukraine conflict ‌and possible U.S.-Russia energy initiatives ‌after the war ends," the US official said.