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Home / World News / Russian envoy Dmitriev discussed peaceful resolution to end Ukraine war: US

Russian envoy Dmitriev discussed peaceful resolution to end Ukraine war: US

Putin envoy arrived "to continue ​constructive discussions on a peaceful resolution to the Russia-Ukraine conflict ‌and possible US-Russia energy initiatives ‌after the war ends," the US official said

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Russian envoy discussed Ukraine war, energy initiatives with US officials

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 29 2026 | 8:06 PM IST

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Russian President Vladimir Putin's envoy Kirill Dmitriev held "constructive" talks with US officials on ending the Ukraine war, including ‌possible US-Russia energy initiatives ​in the ​postwar period, a US official said ​on Tuesday. 
The visit Monday by Dmitriev, who is also head of Russia's RDIF sovereign wealth ​fund, follows a meeting ‌between President Donald Trump and Ukrainian ​President Voldymyr Zelenskiy last week in New York, where Zelenskiy said they ‌discussed a potential ​ceasefire on energy-related ‌targets.
 Trump envoys Steve Witkoff ‌and Jared Kushner met with ​Putin in Moscow earlier this month.
 Dmitriev was in Washington "to continue ​constructive discussions on a peaceful resolution to the Russia-Ukraine conflict ‌and possible U.S.-Russia energy initiatives ‌after the war ends," the US official said.
 

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Topics : Vladimir Putin Russia Ukraine Conflict Russia Ukraine USA

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First Published: Sep 29 2026 | 8:06 PM IST