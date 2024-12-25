Business Standard

Wednesday, December 25, 2024 | 06:20 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Russian missiles target Ukraine's energy infrastructure on Christmas day

Russian missiles target Ukraine's energy infrastructure on Christmas day

At least seven strikes targeted Kharkiv sparking fires across the city, regional head Oleh Syniehubov wrote on Telegram

Russia Ukraine conflict, Russia Ukraine

Ukrainian state energy operator, Ukrenergo, applied preemptive power outages across the country, due to a massive missile attack, leading to electricity going out in several districts of the capital, Kyiv. (Photo: Shutterstock)

AP Kyiv
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 25 2024 | 6:18 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Russia launched a massive missile barrage targeting Ukraine's energy infrastructure on Wednesday, striking a thermal power plant and prompting Ukrainians to take shelter in metro stations on Christmas morning.

In a Facebook statement, Ukrainian energy minister, Herman Halushchenko, said Russia again massively attacks energy infrastructure." Ukraine's Air Force alerted multiple missiles fired at Kharkiv, Dnipro, and Poltava regions east of the country.

The (electricity) distribution system operator takes the necessary measures to limit consumption to minimise negative consequences for the power system, he said. As soon as the security situation allows, energy workers will establish the damage caused.

Ukraine's biggest private energy company, DTEK, said Russia struck one of their thermal power plants Wednesday morning, making it the 13th attack on Ukraine's power grid this year.

 

Denying light and warmth to millions of peace-loving people as they celebrate Christmas is a depraved and evil act that must be answered, Maxim Timchenko, CEO of DTEK wrote on his X account.

Also Read

russian army

UP man's body returns home 6 months after death in Russia-Ukraine war

Putin, Russian President, Vladimir Putin

What happens if Russian gas transit to Europe via Ukraine is turned off?

Russia Ukraine Conflict

Gaza war to Ukraine nuclear fears: Conflicts that shaped 2024 geopolitics

Donald Trump, Trump

Donald Trump keeps door open to Putin offer for talks on war in Ukraine

Pope Francis

Pope Francis calls for ceasefire on all fronts in prayer ahead of Christmas

Ukrainian state energy operator, Ukrenergo, applied preemptive power outages across the country, due to a massive missile attack, leading to electricity going out in several districts of the capital, Kyiv.

At least seven strikes targeted Kharkiv sparking fires across the city, regional head Oleh Syniehubov wrote on Telegram. At least three people were injured, local authorities said.

Kharkiv is under massive missile fire. A series of explosions rang out in the city and there are still ballistic missiles flying in the direction of the city. Stay in safe places, Kharkiv mayor Ihor Terekhov said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

taliban

Pak airstrikes kill 46 in Afghanistan; mostly women, children: Taliban

Sriram Krishnan

Sriram Krishnan faces racism post-Trump role, Elon Musk offers support

Yunus, Muhammad Yunus

Hasina's son accuses Yunus govt of using judiciary for political witch hunt

Greenland

Denmark boosts defence spending: Why does Trump want to buy Greenland?

Uber

Taiwan blocks Uber's $950 million purchase of Delivery Hero's Foodpanda

Topics : Vladimir Putin Russia Ukraine Conflict Russia Ukraine Kiev Ukraine Moscow

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 25 2024 | 6:17 PM IST

Explore News

Bank holidayChristmas 2024Delhi AQI TodayLatest News LIVEMamata Machinery IPO Allotment DAM Capital Advisors IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Price TodayUnimech Aerospace IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon