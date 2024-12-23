Business Standard

Monday, December 23, 2024 | 08:10 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Donald Trump keeps door open to Putin offer for talks on war in Ukraine

Donald Trump keeps door open to Putin offer for talks on war in Ukraine

The Russian president offered on Thursday to hold talks with Trump, saying, 'I'll be ready to meet if he wants'

Donald Trump, Trump

US President-elect Donald Trump | Photo: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 23 2024 | 8:06 AM IST

Listen to This Article

By Josh Wingrove
 
President-elect Donald Trump suggested he’s open to meeting Vladimir Putin to discuss ending the war in Ukraine sparked by Russia’s 2022 invasion.
 
The Russian president offered on Thursday to hold talks with Trump, saying, “I’ll be ready to meet if he wants.” Speaking at his annual news conference, Putin said he doesn’t know when they’ll meet because Trump “doesn’t say anything about it” and he hasn’t spoken to the former and future president in more than four years.
 
Trump cited the comment during a speech Sunday as part of his campaign pledge to end the fighting in Ukraine, which he said has claimed “millions” of soldiers’ lives. 
 
 
“President Putin said he wants to meet with me as soon as possible. So we have to wait for this,” Trump told a conservative conference in Phoenix. “But we have to end that war.” 
 
He didn’t elaborate and didn’t specifically commit to meeting Putin. Trump has downplayed the value of land seized by Russia, signaling he would be open to a deal that allows Russia to keep some seized land.
 
Trump’s election victory in November has raised questions about the future of US military support for President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s effort to defeat Russia and reclaim occupied Ukrainian lands. Last week, Trump said Zelenskiy should be “prepared to make a deal.”  

More From This Section

Donald Trump, Trump

Taiwan major issue for world peace: Trump in meeting with Shinzo Abe's wife

Elon Musk, Tesla CEO

Germany's SPD calls for Antitrust Act to limit Elon Musk's influence

Nissan-Honda merger, Nissan, Honda

Honda-Nissan merger talks driven by challenges in China's auto market

Brazil flag

At least 10 killed as plane crashes into Brazil's popular town Gramado

Lebanon, Israel, Lebanon-Israel flag

Will not let Hezbollah rebuild terror infrastructure: Israel minister

Topics : Donald Trump Ukraine Russia Russia Ukraine Conflict

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 23 2024 | 8:06 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks To Watch TodayStock Market CrashLatest News LIVEMarket TodayGold and Silver Price Today Mamata Machinery IPOCarraro India IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon