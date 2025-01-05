Business Standard

Russian oil spill kills over 30 dolphins; Putin called ecological disaster

Russian oil spill kills over 30 dolphins; Putin called ecological disaster

Russia's Emergencies Ministry said on Sunday that over 96,000 tons of contaminated sand and soil had been removed by officials and volunteers along the shoreline

Oil spillage, Oil spill

Russian President Vladimir Putin has called the oil spill an ecological disaster. (Photo: Blomberg)

AP Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 05 2025 | 10:26 PM IST

Thirty-two dolphins have died since fuel oil spilled out of two storm-stricken tankers three weeks ago in the Kerch Strait, which separates the Russia-occupied Crimean Peninsula from Russia's southern Krasnodar region, an animal rescue group said Sunday.

Russia's Delfa Dolphin Rescue and Research Center said the deaths are most likely related to the fuel oil spill.

The centre said on the messaging app Telegram that a total of 61 dead cetaceans an order of aquatic mammals that includes whales and dolphins had been recorded since the emergency, but the condition of the bodies suggested that the 29 others had died before the spill.

 

Judging by the condition of the bodies, most likely the majority of these cetaceans died in the first 10 days after the disaster. And now the sea continues to wash them up, the centre wrote, noting that most of the dead dolphins were from the endangered Azov species.

Russia's Emergencies Ministry said on Sunday that over 96,000 tons of contaminated sand and soil had been removed by officials and volunteers along the shoreline of the Krasnodar region's Anapa and Temryuk districts.

Russia-appointed officials in Moscow-occupied Crimea announced a regional emergency on Saturday after oil was detected on the shores of Sevastopol, the peninsula's largest city some 250 kilometers (155 miles) from the Kerch Strait.

On December 23, the ministry estimated that up to 200,000 tons in total may have been contaminated with mazut, a heavy, low-quality oil product.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has called the oil spill an ecological disaster.

The Kerch Strait is an important global shipping route, providing passage from the inland Sea of Azov to the Black Sea.

It has also been a key point of conflict between Russia and Ukraine after Moscow annexed the peninsula in 2014. In 2016, Ukraine took Moscow to the Permanent Court of Arbitration, where it accused Russia of trying to seize control of the area illegally. In 2021, Russia closed the strait for several months.

Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to the head of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's office, described the oil spill last month as a large-scale environmental disaster and called for additional sanctions on Russian tankers.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Vladimir Putin Russia Russia Oil production oil spillage

First Published: Jan 05 2025 | 10:26 PM IST

