Business Standard

Wednesday, January 01, 2025 | 11:48 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Putin asks Russian govt, top bank to develop AI cooperation with China

Putin asks Russian govt, top bank to develop AI cooperation with China

Putin's instructions were published on the Kremlin's website on Wednesday, three weeks after he announced that Russia would team up with Brics partners and other countries to develop AI

Vladimir Putin, Putin

Putin said on Dec. 11 that a new AI Alliance Network would bring together specialists from Brics countries and other interested states. | File Photo: PTI

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 01 2025 | 11:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

President Vladimir Putin has ordered Russia's government and the country's biggest bank, Sberbank, to build cooperation with China in artificial intelligence. 
Putin's instructions were published on the Kremlin's website on Wednesday, three weeks after he announced that Russia would team up with Brics partners and other countries to develop AI. 
He told the government and Sberbank, which is spearheading Russia's AI efforts, to "ensure further co-operation with the People's Republic of China in technological research and development in the field of artificial intelligence". 
Western sanctions intended to restrict Moscow's access to the technologies it needs to sustain its war against Ukraine have resulted in the world's major producers of microchips halting exports to Russia, severely limiting its AI ambitions. 
 
Sberbank CEO German Gref acknowledged in 2023 that graphics processing units (GPUs), the microchips that underpin AI development, were the trickiest hardware for Russia to replace. 

Also Read

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy confident of Trump's capability of ending Putin's aggression

Vladimir Putin, putin, Xi Jinping, Jinping

China Russia moving forward hand-in-hand along the right path: Xi to Putin

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Zelenskyy

Hundreds of soldiers freed in prisoner exchange between Russia, Ukraine

Vladimir Putin, Putin

2024: A year of triumphs, setbacks for Putin, here's how it unfolded

Gas plan caught in regulatory minefield, New Delhi's ambitious targets to clean its air by decarbonising energy sector will be underpinned by its success in building nascent natural gas segment

Future of Ukraine-Russia gas transit deal faces critical moment of truth

By partnering with non-Western countries, Russia is seeking to challenge the dominance of the United States in one of the most promising and crucial technologies of the 21st century. 
Putin said on Dec. 11 that a new AI Alliance Network would bring together specialists from Brics countries and other interested states. 
Russia currently ranks 31st of 83 countries by AI implementation, innovation and investment on UK-based Tortoise Media's Global AI Index, well behind not only the United States and China but also fellow BRICS members India and Brazil.   
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
 

More From This Section

FBI

FBI finds 150 homemade bombs in Virginia in one of its largest seizures

plane crash

S Korean investigators extract black box data to find exact cause of crash

ambulance

10 dead, 30 injured after car plows into New Year crowd in US New Orleans

Elon Musk jumps on the stage behind Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump during a campaign rally

With a rent of $2,000 per night, Elon Musk is now Trump's closest neighbour

Nasa introduces a new Mars drone design

After Ingenuity's success, Nasa introduces a new 'Mars Chopper' design

Topics : Vladimir Putin Artificial intelligence Russia China

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 01 2025 | 11:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEUnimech Aerospace IPO listingHoliday Calendar 2025IPO Calendar IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon