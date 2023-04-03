Saudi Arabian govt to invest $38 billion to become video-game hub



As part of its strategy to diversify its economy away from oil, Saudi Arabia, through its Public Investment Fund, wants to become a big player in the $184 billion global gaming market. After focusing initially on the eSports industry, which has been struggling, the fund’s subsidiary, Savvy Gaming Group, is now looking to develop, publish and acquire top-tier games and support a gaming industry in Riyadh. The Saudi Arabian government is betting $38 billion on the country’s potential to become the next hub for the video-game industry.



Savvy’s plans are ambitious in a crowded market where longstanding players like Electronic Arts are laying off employees. But the fund has already made multibillion-dollar investments in gaming companies like Nintendo, Tencent Holdings, and Activision Blizzard. “We are now more of an eSports company than a games company,” Savvy Chief Executive Officer Brian Ward told Bloomberg News. “What we’re doing this year is focusing more on game publishing and development.”



A faster path to Savvy’s ‘ultimate objective’ to help the country become a global entertainment hub by 2030 is to acquire studios or publishers, including internationally, Ward said. Savvy has $13 billion to invest in acquiring a game publisher — although Ward would consider taking another public game publisher private. The fund in February increased its stake in Nintendo to 8.3 per cent, becoming the largest outside shareholder. Saudi Arabia has almost no footprint in global game development. The country’s rapidly increasing population of gamers led Ward, a former executive at Electronic Arts, Activision, and Microsoft, to move to Riyadh and lead Savvy. There are approximately 21 million gamers in the country, according to analysts at Niko Partners. That’s about 58 per cent of the population, compared with the US’s 66 per cent. By 2026, the games market in West Asia and North Africa is expected to grow by 56 per cent to $2.79 billion.

Also Read Sony-owned Guerrilla confirms new multiplayer Horizon game on Twitter Saudi Arabia, Australia ask citizens in Pakistan to limit movement Indians travelling to Saudi Arabia no longer need police clearance for visa Saudi Aramco earned profits of $161 bn in 2022 due to high crude oil prices US FTC sues Microsoft to block its $69 bn Activision Blizzard acquisition US manufacturing activity nears three-year low; price pressures abate Pakistan PM hits back at Chief Justice Bandial for his critical remarks NASA's first moon crew in 50 years includes 1 woman and three men China backs Putin's foreign policy; plans to boost ties with Russia, India UK PM Rishi Sunak creates new taskforce to go after 'vile' child abusers