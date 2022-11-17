Indians travelling to Saudi Arabia no longer need police clearance for visa

-
ALSO READ
Paid Twitter blue ticks? A look at the origin of social media verification
How to plan a holiday trip? Here's what you need to know before travelling
How to apply for Twitter blue tick: Step-by-step guide on verifying account
Travelling abroad? This is what embassies have to say about visa delays
How are visa delays hurting both India and the US?
-
Police Clearance Certificate is issued to Indian Passport holders if they have applied for residential status, employment, long term visa or for immigration. PCC cannot be issued for persons going abroad on tourist visa.
In view of the strong relations and strategic partnership between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Republic of India, the Kingdom has decided to exempt the Indian nationals from submitting a Police Clearance Certificate (PCC). pic.twitter.com/LPvesqLlPR— Saudi Embassy in New Delhi (@KSAembassyIND) November 17, 2022
The change in rules is expected to accelerate the visa process for citizens of India. With one less document to submit, the visa centers will also be able to take faster decisions enabling visitors to plan their trips to Saudi Arabia better.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Thu, November 17 2022. 19:23 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU