close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Saudi, Iranian FMs meet in China, signaling warming of ties after 7 years

The rapprochement lowers the chance of armed conflict between the Mideast rivals both directly and in proxy conflicts around the region

AP Beijing
Saudi Arabia’s FM Prince Faisal bin Farhan and his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir Abdollahian

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 06 2023 | 12:35 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The foreign ministers of long-time Middle Eastern rivals Saudi Arabia and Iran met in Beijing on Thursday, taking another step toward reconciliation after seven years of tension.

The meeting came a month after the two countries agreed to re-establish diplomatic relations and reopen embassies by May.

The deal was brokered by Beijing. It represents a major diplomatic victory for the Chinese as Gulf Arab states perceive the United States slowly withdrawing from the wider Middle East. It also comes as diplomats have been trying to end a long war in Yemen, a conflict in which both Iran and Saudi Arabia are deeply entrenched.

The rapprochement lowers the chance of armed conflict between the Mideast rivals both directly and in proxy conflicts around the region

On Thursday morning, Saudi Arabia's state-run Al-Ekhbariya TV showed Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud and his Iranian counterpart, Hossein Amirabdollahian shaking hands and sitting side by side. Iran's state TV said the two ministers met to discuss the details of reopening embassies.

It was the first formal meeting of senior diplomats from the two nations since 2016, when the kingdom broke ties with Iran after protesters invaded Saudi diplomatic posts there. Saudi Arabia had executed a prominent Shiite cleric with 46 others days earlier, triggering the demonstrations.

Also Read

Tunisia welcomes decision as Saudi Arabia, Iran move ahead to resume ties

Baghdad mediated talks with Iran reported stalled over protests in Iran

Saudi PM Mohammad bin Salman likely to visit India next month: Reports

US court dismisses lawsuit against Saudi prince over journalist's killing

Iran's exports to S Arabia see rapid growth in 2022 amid detente: Report

UK's Health board to recruit 900 overseas nurses, mostly Indians: Report

Google, Amazon struggle to cut jobs in Europe due to labour protections

New green industrial age needed to achieve climate targets: United Nations

Amazon plans to reduce employee stock awards in 2025 after mass layoffs

Western curbs on Russian oil products redraw global shipping map: Analysis

Topics : Saudi Arabia | Iran | China

First Published: Apr 06 2023 | 11:54 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

UBS is buying Credit Suisse's greenhouse emissions burden too: Report

Image
5 min read

Kiri Industries expresses trust in Singapore court, hopes fair decision

Image
2 min read

Russia ready to switch to yuan in foreign trade, says Vladimir Putin

Image
2 min read

After UBS merger, Credit Suisse planning layoffs in India back offices

Image
2 min read

Japan's Kishida, Zelenskyy hold talks on wide-ranging issues in Kyiv

Image
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon