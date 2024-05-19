Business Standard
Saudi's King Salman suffering from fever, undergoes medical exams

King Salman will undergo the examinations at the Royal Clinics at Al Salam Palace in Jeddah, the Red Sea port city

File Image: Saudi Arabia's King Salman (R). Photo: Reuters

AP Dubai
1 min read Last Updated : May 19 2024 | 1:42 PM IST

Saudi Arabia's 88-year-old King Salman will undergo medical checks on Sunday after suffering from a high temperature and joint pain, state media reported.
King Salman will undergo the examinations at the Royal Clinics at Al Salam Palace in Jeddah, the Red Sea port city, the state-run Saudi Press Agency reported.
The treating medical team decided to conduct some examinations to diagnose his health condition and to check on his health, the statement said.
It did not elaborate further.
In April, the monarch entered a hospital for medical checks and was later discharged.
King Salman took the throne in 2015. He's since elevated his son, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, to the kingdom's monarch-in-waiting. The crown prince is widely believed to be running the day-to-day affairs of the kingdom.

First Published: May 19 2024 | 1:42 PM IST

