Nepal PM Prachanda set to seek Vote of Confidence for fourth time

Nepal Prime Minister Pushpakamal Dahal 'Prachanda' is set to seek vote of confidence from the House of Representatives on Monday amidst obstruction of the Parliament proceedings by the opposition Nepali Congress.

The prime minister is taking the vote of confidence as per the Article 100 clause 2 of the Constitution of Nepal, informed Dasharath Dhamala, assistance spokesperson of the House of Representatives.

The office of the prime minister and the Council of Ministers has already sent a letter informing the Parliament Secretariat regarding the matter, he said.

The prime minister is required to take a vote of confidence within 30 days if the party he is representing splits or if a member of the coalition government withdraws support, as per the Article 100 clause 2 of the Constitution. The Janata Samajbadi Party (JSP) withdrew its support last week while quitting the coalition government.

This will be the fourth vote of confidence for Prime Minister Prachanda within one and a half year after he assumed the top executive position on December 25, 2022.

It requires 138 votes out of a total of 175 members of the HoR, to pass the vote of confidence.

There is no doubt that my government will survive the floor test, Prime Minister Prachanda said speaking at a ruling party's programme in Kathmandu on Saturday. The differences between the ruling alliance and the opposition parties will be sorted out through dialogue, he pointed out.

Meanwhile, the major political parties have agreed to form a panel to look into the misappropriation of fund by cooperatives. Nepali Congress party has been obstructing the House of Representatives for a week demanding a probe into the cooperative scam in which Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister Ravi Lamichhane is allegedly involved.